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RCB Coach Andy Flower Penalised For Code Of Conduct Breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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May 11, 2026 09:57 IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's head coach, Andy Flower, has been penalised for violating the IPL's code of conduct during a match against Mumbai Indians, raising questions about on-field behaviour.

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Key Points

  • RCB head coach Andy Flower fined 15% of match fee for breaching IPL code of conduct.
  • Flower breached Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to audible obscenity.
  • The incident occurred during the RCB vs MI match when Flower spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire.
  • Flower admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has been fined 15 per cent of his applicable match fee for breaching the IPL's code of conduct by getting involved in a dispute with the fourth umpire during their match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur, the tournament organiser said on Monday.

Details of Andy Flower's Code of Conduct Breach

"Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials," the IPL said in a statement.

 

"Andy was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match.' The incident occurred in 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire.

"Andy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma."

RCB's Victory Amidst Controversy

Having being set a target of 167, RCB won the last-ball thriller by two wickets, which kept their play-offs hopes alive while knocking out MI from the race for the knockouts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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