Why Punjab and Mumbai traded Hardik and Arshdeep

Former India chief selector Chetan Sharma offers insights into the strategic importance of team needs in high-profile IPL player trades like Hardik Pandya's move, while also commending India's burgeoning pace-bowling talent and the crucial role of current team experimentation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will join Punjab Kings at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points Chetan Sharma stresses that team requirements are paramount when making player trades like the Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh swap ahead of IPL 2027.

Sharma lauded India's emerging pace-bowling resources, citing performances by Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, and Auqib Nabi in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.

He believes India's strong bench strength is evident, with youngsters capitalising on opportunities to perform well.

Sharma views the current experimentation phase as crucial for team management to identify a core group of 20-22 players by February for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Former India chief selector Chetan Sharma believes team requirements should be the deciding factor in player trades, saying both Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are proven match-winners who can make a significant impact at their respective new franchises.

Assessing Player Trades: Hardik & Arshdeep

In a high-profile trade ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik has moved to Punjab Kings, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep has joined the five-time champions.

Sharma said the decision ultimately depended on what each franchise wanted to strengthen, with one looking for an all-rounder and the other seeking a genuine fast bowler.

"Look, it depends on the teams, what they actually want and what is lacking within those teams. That remains the most important thing. It is their thinking that somebody wants an all-rounder and somebody wants a genuine fast bowler.

"Both are very big players, whether we talk about Arshdeep or Hardik Pandya, and whichever team they go to, they will definitely win games for them. But it depends on every team, what its weakness is and what it needs to strengthen. That is important, and this is between Punjab and Mumbai, what their thoughts were," he told PTI Videos.

India's Emerging Pace Talent Shines

Sharma was also impressed with India's emerging pace-bowling resources, saying the performances of youngsters in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand reflected the country's growing bench strength.

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series, winning the opening two matches before rain abandoned the third ODI in Hamilton without a ball being bowled.

Anshul Kamboj was named player of the match in the series opener after taking two wickets, while Gurnoor Brar claimed four wickets in the second ODI. Auqib Nabi also impressed with two wickets in Wellington.

"Your bench strength is playing at this time, and your youngsters are playing at this time. Whether you talk about Anshul, Gurnoor or Mohammed Siraj, who is currently sitting out of the team, your strength is unmatched. It's brilliant.

"What is most important is that when your bench strength is good, whichever youngsters get an opportunity, they step forward and perform well," Sharma said.

"We talk about Auqib Nabi, who has taken 60 wickets in domestic cricket. If you do well in domestic cricket, you will definitely get chances. You will get an opportunity to play for the Indian team, in whichever format you get it. He has got an opportunity in this format and is bowling well, so I wish him luck.

"Every youngster must capitalise on the opportunities they have received because cementing one's place is very important," he added.

Building For The 2027 ODI World Cup

With the 2027 ODI World Cup also on the horizon, Sharma believes the ongoing period of experimentation is important for the team management to identify its core group before settling on the final combination.

He expects India to have a pool of 20-22 players in place by February, with the team then looking to build towards the global tournament later in the year.

"Definitely, this is the time. By February, you have to settle down. You should know who your 20-22 boys are. That is the reason you are seeing a lot of changes in the team and players are getting opportunities, because you want to come to a conclusion as to who your 20 and 22 boys will be, and that goes forward till October.

"That is important, and I think the team management is doing a good job," he said.