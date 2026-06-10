Why players trust Shreyas Iyer completely

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a calm and confident T20 leader, earning praise for his sharp tactics, composed decision-making, and strong support for his players under pressure.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer stands out as a composed T20 leader with sharp tactical instincts. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer has become a strong T20 leader through calm thinking, smart decisions, and control under pressure, not just reputation.

Key Points Iyer leads with composure, taking responsibility in tough moments instead of blaming players.

He reads conditions well and makes proactive, match-winning decisions like setting up dismissals.

He backs teammates strongly, even after mistakes, and focuses on confidence over criticism.

He treats juniors and seniors equally, keeps communication open, and makes everyone feel valued.

He is also known for his sharp tactics and steady temperament in key moments.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Punjab Kings teammate Shashank Singh highlighted both qualities, recalling a key moment from the LSG game that captured Iyer’s game awareness.

Calm under pressure

He pointed to the dismissal of Josh Inglis, where Iyer’s use of Shashank’s occasional medium pace proved decisive.

‘Shreyas felt that on that wicket, with my pace, Josh Inglis would find it difficult to access cow corner or deep midwicket, and would instead look to hit straighter,’ Shashank says.

‘When you watch the dismissal back, that's exactly what happened. The shot went straight back over my head, and he placed himself perfectly. It was his move.’

Shashank also recalled a moment from an earlier game against LSG that reflected Iyer’s man-management. After he dropped two catches, Shashank walked out for the post-match handshakes visibly embarrassed. As head coach Ricky Ponting approached, Iyer lightened the mood by playfully trying to hide his face with a cap, defusing the situation with humour.

Sharp tactical mind

‘I dropped many catches; a few of those catches changed the course of the match also,’ Shashank says. ‘But not even for once Shreyas blamed me. He came to my room later that day to ask if everything was alright, and whether I needed some help.’

‘Not once did he make me feel like a culprit. Because when you're losing and you're also captain, you have to take the heat as a leader. There are pressures. To be able to absorb all that for the team is something he has done amazingly well.’

Player-first leadership

Shams Mulani, Iyer’s Mumbai teammate, has seen his evolution closely, having shared a dressing room with him since their Under-15 days at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. Speaking to Cricinfo, he described a captain who leads first with intent and conviction.

‘As a captain, he will always lead the way with his intent and body language,’ Mulani, who won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy under Iyer in 2024-25, says.

‘If he has two options in front of him, it's always the aggressive route.’

Shashank also reflected on one of Punjab Kings’ early team meetings ahead of IPL 2026, where Iyer’s inclusive approach stood out.

‘The way he talks to someone like Pyla Avinash or Harnoor Pannu, both new to the circuit, is the same as the way he talks to me or Arshdeep Singh.’

Abhishek Nayar, a friend, mentor, and long-time observer of Iyer’s journey -- including his role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2024 title win -- told Cricinfo that this openness was evident from the very beginning.

‘His fearless attitude, self-belief and confidence stood out the day he walked into the Mumbai Ranji team,’ Nayar says. ‘Normally, you see youngsters being all by themselves, overawed by the surroundings and talking only if required.’

‘We've gone through that as young Mumbai cricketers too. So to suddenly see this young boy just out of Under-19s freely expressing his thoughts and speaking his mind and mingling openly with all the players and coaches, was a refreshing sight.’