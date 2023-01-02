News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why NZ pacer Milne won't travel to India

Why NZ pacer Milne won't travel to India

Source: PTI
January 02, 2023 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Fast bowler Adam Milne finished the recent home series against India with a tight hamstring. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne on Monday pulled out of the white-ball tours of India and Pakistan due to lack of preparation.

 

Milne finished the recent home series against India with a tight hamstring and subsequently had his return delayed for the Wellington Firebirds, missing two Ford Trophy matches in December.

Despite playing the first two games of the Super Smash season for the Firebirds, the prospect of six ODIs in 16 days across Pakistan and India was considered too big of a risk.

A decision was therefore made, by mutual agreement, to replace Milne with Central Stags pace bowler Blair Tickner, who is already in Pakistan with the Test team.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said the decision wasn't an easy one.

"Adam was very up front with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours," Larsen said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

"After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn't be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series.
 
"We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down."

Milne will continue to play for the Wellington Firebirds when available for the remainder of the home summer.

Larsen said Tickner, who has six ODIs to his name, was a ready-made replacement.

"Blair's skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us.
 
"The fact he's already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is an added bonus."

The ODI players depart New Zealand for Pakistan on January 4. The India series comprising three ODIs and as many T20s, starts on January 18.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit to remain captain, BCCI satisfied with him
Rohit to remain captain, BCCI satisfied with him
BCCI Review Meet: Top brass takes BIG decisions
BCCI Review Meet: Top brass takes BIG decisions
Will Jofra Archer partner Bumrah in IPL 2023?
Will Jofra Archer partner Bumrah in IPL 2023?
10 Most Relevant Job Skills For 2023
10 Most Relevant Job Skills For 2023
Child killed in blast day after terror attack in Jammu
Child killed in blast day after terror attack in Jammu
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': Jaishankar
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': Jaishankar
Avatar Enters 300 Crore Club!
Avatar Enters 300 Crore Club!

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Sand Sculpture Wishes Pant Recovery

Sand Sculpture Wishes Pant Recovery

Athiya, Rahul Party In Dubai

Athiya, Rahul Party In Dubai

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances