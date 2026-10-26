Why New Zealand can't crack India's death bowling

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell sheds light on India's dominant 2-0 T20I series lead, attributing their success to exceptional death bowling and the challenge posed by their in-form openers.

IMAGE: India's bowlers have kept New Zealand in check in the death overs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Indian bowling unit's ability to build pressure at the death has been decisive in their 2-0 T20I series lead, Michael Bracewell said on Monday.

New Zealand failed to defend steep scores of 225 in the first game and 180 in the second due to tight death bowling by their rivals.

Indian bowlers conceded only 26 runs in the final two overs of the first T20I and 23 in the last two overs of the second game.

Bracewell acknowledged the challenge of containing India's in-form openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in the Power-play.

New Zealand believes they are close to a complete performance and are looking forward to tomorrow night's opportunity to take on a world-class side.

The Indian bowling unit's ability to build pressure at the death has been decisive in giving the visitors a 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell said on Monday as he tried to explain the home side's failure to win so far.

Bracewell was asked to identify a few key areas where the Black Caps seemed lacking against the reigning world champions, having failed to defend relatively steep scores of 225 in the first game and 180 in the second.

Bracewell said more runs were needed on the board which the hosts were unable to secure due to the tight death bowling by their rivals.

India's Decisive Death Bowling

"Yeah, look, I think they put us under pressure, particularly at the death with the ball. They've been two reasonably high-scoring games, so it certainly hasn't been a train smash. So it's just about being clinical in those key moments, and India have been, and I guess we'd like to have a couple of those situations back and try something, a little bit different," Bracewell said on the eve of the third T20I at the Basin Reserve here.

Indian bowlers gave away only 26 runs in final two overs of the first T20I and 23 in the last two overs of the second game to keep the home team under check.

New Zealand's Search For A Complete Game

But Bracewell believes New Zealand are just about there in terms of putting up a complete performance.

"I think it's just about controlling the things that we do really well. It's just getting a complete performance together," he said.

Containing India's Openers And Santner's Impact

Bracewell acknowledged the challenge of containing India's in-form openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. In the first game, Samson and Abhishek were off to a flying start as India scored 94 in the Power-play overs.

"We spoke about as a batting group, and I'm sure the bowlers did the same, just about doing what we do really well just for a touch longer. As I said, we've been in the game for long periods of the game, even on top at times as well," Bracewell said.

"I think they've got off to pretty hot starts in the power-play. It's definitely something they look to target as a team."

Home skipper Mitchell Santner has slowed things down during the middle overs and Bracewell said the team would strive to build on it.

"So, to be able to slow them down in the middle has been hugely beneficial. Mitch has done that for years and years now, so it's always great to see him bowling so well and containing them.

"The other night, taking four wickets as well was huge to get us into that game and put us right on top in that period," Bracewell said.

"So, as I say, there's been a lot of positives to take from the first two matches, and we're really looking forward to tomorrow night and another opportunity to take on a world-class side."

Bracewell believes despite the deficit, his team is still in with a chance to turn it around.

"It's T20 cricket, and we're used to those fine margins, and it's great to have such a close series. Obviously, we would have liked to be 1-1 or even 2-0 up, but, yeah, that's the way it goes.

"...we're just going to keep backing ourselves to keep executing our skills, and, yeah, the tide will turn at some point."