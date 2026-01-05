HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Why mix religion with sport?' Adhir on Mustafizur row

'Why mix religion with sport?' Adhir on Mustafizur row

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 23:53 IST

x

'By removing him (Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman), will the Hindus in Bangladesh get more security?'

Mustafizur Rahman

IMAGE: KKR removed Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the BCCI regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh. Photograph: KKR/X

As the controversy erupted surrounding the removal of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned whether this action would improve the security of Hindus in Bangladesh.

"IPL is a business, and during the players' auction, it doesn't happen that if a player is of a particular religion, he is given less money. Every team has players from every religion...By removing him (Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman), will the Hindus in Bangladesh get more security? The Yunus government is standing today only by raising anti-India slogans. Against this, senior people here decided to send it by Mustafizur Rahman. In today's time, things like sports are diplomacy. Was there any outcome of this? They are portraying Shah Rukh Khan as anti-India because he is a Muslim. Are there any BJP leaders who have not seen any movie of Shah Rukh Khan?... Why is this Hindu-Muslim brought into sports? What is happening in the country?," Chowdhury told ANI on Monday.

 

His statement came after the Bangladesh government decided to suspend the broadcast of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches in the country, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

Following the announcement by the KKR that they had removed Bangladeshi player Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the BCCI regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

"Under these circumstances, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed through an official letter that, until further notice, all IPL matches and related programs will remain suspended from broadcast/telecast in Bangladesh", the Press Information Department (PID) said in a statement.

KKR's decision followed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia's statement that the apex cricket board had instructed the IPL franchise to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman "due to the recent developments".

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
'Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong'
'Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong'
New T20 WC Schedule After Bangladesh Standoff
New T20 WC Schedule After Bangladesh Standoff
'Dhoni, My Brother From Another Mother'
'Dhoni, My Brother From Another Mother'
Raza Eyes T20 WC as Zimbabwe's Road Back to Relevance
Raza Eyes T20 WC as Zimbabwe's Road Back to Relevance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Manali: Where Nature's Beauty Steals Every Heart1:24

Manali: Where Nature's Beauty Steals Every Heart

Amit Shah participates in 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' festival in Tiruchirappalli1:32

Amit Shah participates in 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal'...

Kiara Advani Stuns in Off-White Elegance1:21

Kiara Advani Stuns in Off-White Elegance

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO