IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya out with back spasm; Suryakumar Yadav leads Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya's back spasm sidelined him from a crucial IPL match, with Suryakumar Yadav captaining Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has had a disappointing IPL season as both captain and player. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya missed the Mumbai Indians' must-win IPL match due to a back spasm.

Suryakumar Yadav captained the Mumbai Indians in Pandya's absence.

Rohit Sharma returned to the Mumbai Indians squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Mumbai Indians are struggling in the IPL 2026 season with only two wins from nine matches.

An out-of-form Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya on Monday missed his team's must-win Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants because of a back spasm while Rohit Sharma returned after an injury layoff.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav came out for the toss and informed that he was "going into the shoes" of an unwell Pandya.

A team statement said, "Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasm, hence Suryakumar Yadav is captain for today's game."

• Hardik Pandya: Mumbai Indians Falling Short Of Standards

Mumbai Indians' struggles in IPL 2026

Pandya has had a forgettable IPL 2026 as captain and player, as Mumbai Indians are on the brink of elimination after finishing fourth in the group stage last year. Mumbai have two wins and seven defeats from their nine matches so far.

Pandya has scored 186 runs and taken four wickets in this IPL so far.

Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy and Rohit Sharma's return

An indisposed Pandya had earlier missed an away game against Delhi Capitals with Suryakumar leading the side.

Meanwhile, Rohit was listed in the team sheet among the five Impact Subs. Rohit is returning to the team for the first time since April 12 when he had suffered a hamstring injury during MI's contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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