Why make Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vice-captain now? Bhogle questions

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has publicly questioned the East Zone selectors' decision to appoint 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy, sparking a debate about nurturing young talent versus premature leadership roles in red-ball cricket.

IMAGE: East Zone explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's vice-captaincy call. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Harsha Bhogle has questioned the decision to make 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi East Zone's vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy, citing his limited first-class experience.

Sooryavanshi has played only eight first-class matches, with modest batting figures, leading Bhogle to suggest he is still at the 'bottom of the learning curve' in red-ball cricket.

East Zone selectors, including Manish Vardhan and Pravanjan Mullick, defend the move as a long-term investment, aiming to provide Sooryavanshi with a learning opportunity in leadership.

The selectors clarify that the vice-captaincy is not a succession plan, and an experienced player would lead if captain Ishan Kishan were unavailable.

The decision is part of a broader strategy to expose young talents like Sooryavanshi and Kishan to leadership roles at the domestic level, with an eye on their potential future in the Indian team.

The decision to appoint 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as East Zone's vice-captain for the upcoming Duleep Trophy has sparked plenty of debate, with veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle among those questioning whether the teenager has been handed responsibility too soon.

While Ishan Kishan's appointment as captain came as little surprise, Sooryavanshi's elevation caught many off guard.

The Bihar prodigy has played just eight first-class matches and is only beginning to find his feet in red-ball cricket, making the leadership role an unexpected twist in his rapid rise.

Bhogle's Reservations and Sooryavanshi's Stats

Bhogle was quick to express his reservations. "I wonder what the thinking is behind making Sooryavanshi vice-captain of a senior red-ball team. He has played 12 innings for 207 runs @ 17.25. His talent is extraordinary, but there is a learning curve, and he is at the bottom of it in red-ball cricket," Bhogle posted on X.

The numbers back up Bhogle's point. Even making the East Zone squad was another significant milestone for Sooryavanshi, who has shot to prominence over the past year through his exploits in the IPL and international cricket. Red-ball cricket, however, remains the format where he has the most to learn.

Selectors' Long-Term Vision

The East Zone selectors, however, insist the decision was made with the future in mind. Speaking to Cricinfo, Manish Vardhan, the former cricketer who represents Jharkhand on the East Zone selection committee, said the vice-captaincy was intended as a learning opportunity rather than a reward.

"We are not thinking about the present alone," Vardhan said.

"A vice-captain gets to observe the captain closely and understand how a team is run. We wanted Vaibhav to be more involved with the group because we think it will help him as he develops. "He's an extremely talented cricketer and is maturing steadily. Giving him this responsibility is another part of that process."

Leadership Development, Not Succession

The selectors also made it clear that the designation should not be mistaken for a succession plan. Vardhan told Cricinfo that if Kishan were unavailable, Sooryavanshi would not automatically take over as captain. Instead, an experienced player would likely lead the side while the youngster continued to learn in his vice-captaincy role.

According to Vardhan, the thinking behind Kishan's captaincy and Sooryavanshi's vice-captaincy stems from the same long-term vision. Both are seen as players who could remain around the Indian team for years, and East Zone wants to expose them to leadership responsibilities at the domestic level.

"The vice-captain's role isn't about status," Wardhan said. "It's about what a young player can learn while working alongside the captain."

Support from Former Cricketers

Former Odisha cricketer and the state's current selector-coach Pravanjan Mullick also defended the move in an interview with Cricinfo, pointing out that Sooryavanshi has already been Bihar's vice-captain in first-class cricket.

"Ishan is the captain and, as wicketkeeper, he is involved in every phase of the game," Mullick said.

"This gives Vaibhav an opportunity to understand leadership without putting the responsibility of captaining the side on him. We want him to grow, maybe one day he could even captain India. That's the thought behind giving him the vice-captaincy."