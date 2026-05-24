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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: KKR sign keeper-batter Sisodia as replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana

IPL 2026: KKR sign keeper-batter Sisodia as replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 17:00 IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Luvnith Sisodia to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the IPL season, bolstering their squad with a wicketkeeper-batter.

Matheesha Pathirana

IMAGE: Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out of IPL 2026 after bowling just 8 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sign Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement player.
  • Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out of the IPL season due to a hamstring injury.
  • Luvnith Sisodia is a wicketkeeper-batter with prior IPL experience.
  • Sisodia will join KKR for Rs 30 akh.

Kolkata Knight Riders have picked Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana, who has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2026.

Pathirana's Injury Sidelines Him

Sri Lankan Pathirana, a right-arm pacer, is ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury. Signed for Rs 18 crore (180 million) at the mini-auction, Pathirana lasted just eight deliveries before walking off injured against the Gujarat Titans.

      • When The Going Gets Tough, Shreyas Shows His Class

 

Sisodia's Return to the IPL

Sisodia, a wicketkeeper-batter, was previously a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and KKR in the IPL.

Sisodia, who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket, has played 15 T20s, tallying 124 runs. He will join KKR for Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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