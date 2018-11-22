Why Khawaja may not open the batting in India Tests

November 22, 2018 16:12 IST

IMAGE: The experienced Usman Khawaja will have an important role in the Australian batting line-up in absence of David Warner and Steve Smith in the four-Test series against India. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja on Thursday hinted he could bat in the middle order in the upcoming four-Test series against India, starting in Adelaide on December 6.



The 31-year-old opener, who has been named in the 14-member Australian squad for the first two Tests against India, believes Victoria batsman Marcus Harris is better suited to the opening role.

"I am happy to bat wherever. I have said that to Painey (Tim Paine). He (Harris) is obviously an opener. I expect him to open," Khawaja told Cricket.com.au.

Harris, who hit an unbeaten 250 for Victoria against New South Wales last month, has been preferred to Matt Renshaw and looks likely to open the batting with Aaron Finch, who got his first taste of Test cricket against Pakistan in October.



The left-hand batsman, who was out of action since undergoing a surgery on a torn meniscus which he had sustained during their Test series against Pakistan, said that he is feeling good at training and is hoping for things to remain good in future as well.

The experienced Khawaja will have an important role in the Australian batting line-up in absence of David Warner and Steve Smith, who were both banned for a year following the ball-tampering scandal. The left-hander made 85 and 141 in the first Test against Pakistan in Dubai last month before an injury in the second match saw him being unable to bat in the second innings.



"I am fine right now," he said. "It's just about playing some cricket now. It's feeling alright at training. I have done as much as I can at training so hopefully, fingers crossed, it keeps going well," Khawaja said.

"I have had a pretty high workload the last two weeks; batted, ran, fielded. Everything is going well thus far," he added.



Reflecting on the omission of Renshaw from the Australian Test squad, Khawaja said that the development would prove to be a learning experience for the left-hander.



"I am sure (Renshaw) is (disappointed). He is a quality player. I am sure he is going to go out and score lots of runs in Shield cricket this season. I expect him to have a very bright future. I have been in their shoes before. Being dropped is never fun. But it's all a learning experience, it's all about growth," Khawaja said.



Indian and Australia are slated to play their first Test of the four-match series from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval.