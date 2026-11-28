Kapil Dev asserts that Indian sports are experiencing a significant surge, brimming with untapped talent, and highlights the evolving landscape of sports participation and sponsorship in the nation.

FILE IMAGE: BCCI wishes 1983 World Cup hero Kapil Dev on his 67th birthday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev stated on Saturday that sport in India is on the rise with no dearth of talent.

Dev, who heads the Professional Golf Tour of India, considers Chandigarh a premier sporting city.

He emphasised the crucial role of sponsors in sports and dismissed the idea that golf is exclusively for the elite.

Dev noted a shift from past parental hesitation to current encouragement for children to pursue sports.

He believes India has ample sporting talent but requires more resources, suggesting the government cannot be solely responsible for all sports facilities.

World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev on Saturday said that sport in India is on the rise and there is no dearth of talent in the cricket-crazy nation.

Kapil Dev On Sports Growth And Talent In India

Kapil, who is also heading the Professional Golf Tour of India, called Chandigarh a sporting city.

"I often say this, I was lucky to be born in this city. Any sport you want to play, this city has something to offer," Dev said.

Responding to a question, Dev said he never likes to compare cricket with golf.

"I never compare cricket with golf. Golf is a very unique game," he told reporters at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Dev said that the role of sponsors in sports is important.

He also disagreed with the perception that golf is a game for the elite, saying that, by that yardstick, even cricket was once played by 'Rajas and Maharajas' but is now played by common people on the streets.

He recalled the time when parents used to be hesitant to encourage their children to take up sports, unlike at present.

"It is not about cricket or golf, our country's sports is on the rise. There is no dearth of talent, we need resources," he said.

Asked whether the government should come up with facilities to support golf, Dev said the government has many other things to take care of and everything cannot be left to it.