Why Kane Williamson decided to quit cricket

'... I see a group, a really, really talented group that have that journey ahead of them that are totally invested in wanting to do some special things with this New Zealand cricket team that I've been incredibly fortunate to have been a part of for such a long period of time.'

IMAGE: Kane Williamson's decision follows an earlier call to step way from T20 Internationals in 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

One of the finest batters of his time and the face of New Zealand cricket's most successful era, Kane Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, ending a distinguished career marked by consistency, impeccable temperament and exemplary leadership.

Arguably New Zealand's greatest ever batter, Williamson's announcement pulls the curtain down on a glorious 16-year international career that has seen him play 378 games for his country, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.

His decision follows an earlier call to step way from T20 Internationals in 2025.

"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand," Williamson said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.

"Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," he added.

Key Points Williamson's announcement pulls the curtain down on a glorious 16-year international career.

Under his leadership, the Black caps made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

Williamson is currently in England for an ongoing Test series and the Kiwis lost the opening match by 115 runs.

The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer across all formats with 19,346 runs, including over 9500 runs in Test cricket with 33 centuries and six double tons. Across formats, he slammed 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

One of the finest batters of his time and the face of New Zealand cricket's most successful era, Kane Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, ending a distinguished career marked by consistency, impeccable temperament and exemplary leadership.

Arguably New Zealand's greatest ever batter, Williamson's announcement pulls the curtain down on a glorious 16-year international career that has seen him play 378 games for his country, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.

His decision follows an earlier call to step way from T20 Internationals in 2025.

"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand," Williamson said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.

"Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," he added.

The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer across all formats with 19,346 runs, including over 9500 runs in Test cricket with 33 centuries and six double tons. Across formats, he slammed 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

Under his leadership, the Black caps made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021. His personal accolades include being named the ICC Cricketer of Year for 2015 and the Test player of the Year for 2019.

Williamson is currently in England for an ongoing Test series and the Kiwis lost the opening match by 115 runs. Williamson could not make much of an impact in the game, logging scores of 0 and 18.

Asked why he chose to step aside at this point, Williamson said it's a been a "process".

"...it sort of dawned on me in the last few days that it felt like the time was right for me to step away...

"The other side of that is I see a group, a really, really talented group that have that journey ahead of them that are totally invested in wanting to do some special things with this New Zealand cricket team that I've been incredibly fortunate to have been a part of for such a long period of time.

"I just have so much respect for the New Zealand team, the Blackcaps, and so much respect for the game. And so it feels right to be making this decision today," Williamson said.

In an age dominated by aggression, Williamson stood out for his composure, his technique, temperament and leadership making him the face of New Zealand's golden period.

Williamson said representing New Zealand for 16 years was a journey that evolved from a childhood dream into a lifelong commitment.

"The international game becomes a platform where you are constantly challenged and trying to be the best version of yourself every day. The Black Caps are not just about representing your country, but also about the bond of a group of players trying to create something special."

Reflecting on his career highlights, Williamson said the most satisfying aspect was being part of New Zealand cricket's growth rather than focusing only on individual achievements.

"It is not just about one moment or one highlight. It is about the journey, being committed to something and seeing the team improve and move in the right direction," he said.

Williamson, who led New Zealand to the inaugural World Test Championship title, said the progress of the team and the experiences shared over the years were among his most cherished memories.

"...for me, probably, growing into leadership roles and really feeling like you're a part of trying to take something to an improved place, a better place and I think it's that journey that I've loved.

"It's that sort of commitment to something that you see grow and it's really quite satisfying and it shows up in some of those cool experiences or maybe the World Test Championship final or the general level of where the team's got to..."

Looking ahead, the former captain said he is excited about the future of the Black Caps and believed the current group had the talent to achieve special things.

"You've seen the team take some really big steps in a good direction and I look at the team now and I see bigger steps ahead for them and I think they can achieve some pretty special things."

On his own plans going forward, he said, "I've got a young family and looking forward to spending a little bit more time there and seeing what's next for me."