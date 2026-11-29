Dhruv Jurel offers insights into the Hagley Oval pitch conditions, predicting easier batting on day five, and shares his successful strategy for batting with tailenders in the ongoing Test against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel in action against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Dhruv Jurel believes the Hagley Oval pitch has dried up and will become easier for batting on the fifth day, drawing parallels with the Wellington Test.

Jurel scored a fluent 88, contributing to a valuable 129-run stand with tailenders Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar for the last three wickets.

He focuses on instilling confidence in lower-order batters, encouraging them to frustrate opposition bowlers by putting up resistance.

Jurel emphasised the importance of staying focused on the next delivery and taking it 'ball by ball, session by session' when batting with the lower order.

Akash Deep has been ruled out of the remainder of the match due to concussion after being hit on the helmet, and the medical team is assessing him.

India batter Dhruv Jurel believes the Hagley Oval pitch has eased considerably for batting and expects little assistance for the bowlers on the fifth day of the second Test.

Jurel drew a parallel with the benign surface on day five of the opening Test at Wellington.

Jurel, who scored a fluent 88 in India's first innings, batted beautifully with tailenders Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar, helping India add valuable 129 runs for the last three wickets.

Hagley Oval Pitch Easing For Batters

"The pitch had dried up and it became easier for batting as the Kookaburra ball became old. I believe it will be like Wellington. It will be easier and not much will be there by the time fifth day comes," Jurel said after the third day's play in the second Test against New Zealand.

Strategy For Batting With Tailenders

The 24-year-old showed considerable patience and understanding while batting with the lower order, ensuring that the tailenders contributed rather than surrendering their wickets.

"It's good to contribute to the team. Whenever tailenders come in, I try to give them confidence. We all know bowlers don't like to defend (laughs). We have to give them confidence that you guys can do it," he said.

Jurel said he tries to make the lower-order batters understand how frustrating it can be for opposition bowlers when tailenders put up resistance.

"When tailenders come, I egg them on by telling them, 'How do you guys feel when their tail frustrates you guys? So you guys do that to them'," he said.

The wicketkeeper-batter believes the key to batting with the lower order is to remain focused on the next delivery rather than dwelling on what has happened.

"It's always good to forget the last ball and focus on the next ball. Take it ball by ball, session by session," he said.

SENA Dream And Akash Deep's Condition

Jurel also spoke about his experience of playing in SENA countries, saying it was a dream to perform in these conditions.

"It's a dream to play in SENA nations and enjoy the performance. My family has come for the first time and they enjoyed it. Had I scored a hundred, it would have been far better.

On Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the remainder of the match after suffering a concussion following blows to his helmet, Jurel said the medical team was monitoring the fast bowler.

"He was feeling drowsy and had some pain. The medical team is assessing him," he said.