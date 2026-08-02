Why Joe Root accepted England Test captaincy for 2nd stint

Joe Root has made a significant return as England's Test captain, openly crediting the appointment of Stephen Fleming as the new Test coach as a pivotal factor in his decision, signaling an exciting new chapter for English cricket.

IMAGE: Joe Root returns as England Test captain for the Test series against Pakistan starting August 19. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Key Points Joe Root has been reappointed as England's Test captain, taking over from Ben Stokes.

Stephen Fleming's arrival as England's new Test coach was a 'big reason' for Root's decision to return to captaincy.

Root is enthusiastic about Fleming's strategic vision for the team and their collaborative efforts to achieve success.

The new leadership aims to maintain the attacking 'take-no-prisoners' mindset established by the previous captain-coach duo.

England is set to host Pakistan for a three-Test series starting on August 19 in Leeds.

Joe Root said Stephen Fleming's appointment as England's Test coach was a "big reason" he agreed to return as captain of the squad. Root replaced Ben Stokes after the all-rounder retired following the home series against New Zealand. Fleming succeeds compatriot Brendon McCullum, whose four-year test tenure ended last month, though he remains England's white-ball coach.

Root's Excitement for Fleming's Vision

"If I'm being brutally honest, it was a big reason why I wanted to do it," Root told the England and Wales Cricket Board. "I'm very excited by the way he sees the game, where he sees us sit as a team, and the work that we have to do to get to where we want to get to. All of that got me very excited about taking this role on."

"He's obviously got a wealth of experience and done some amazing things within the game as a player and as a coach, and I'm very much looking forward to the next little while, and us trying to build something pretty special together."

Fleming's Coaching Pedigree and Future Plans

Former New Zealand captain Fleming coached Chennai Super Kings for 17 years in the Indian Premier League before leaving last month. Root led England as their full-time Test captain between 2017 and 2022 before he was replaced by Stokes. Stokes and McCullum championed a take-no-prisoners approach, which endeared them to the fans and Root hinted he and Fleming would like to retain that attacking mindset.

"The last four years have been the most fun I've had in professional cricket...," said the 35-year-old. "Clearly, the last little while is probably what's fresh in everyone's mind, but you're looking at a four-year period where we did a lot of amazing things. "I've taken a lot from that, and I feel it will be a big part of how I want to approach things moving forward as a leader of this team."

England host Pakistan for a three-Test series beginning in Leeds on August 19.