Why Jaiswal is suddenly taking up wicketkeeping for Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal is expanding his versatile skillset by actively training in wicketkeeping, aiming to bolster his all-round game ahead of national commitments and the Ranji Trophy.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal practises wicketkeeping ahead of Ranji Trophy. Photograph: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Key Points India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is actively practicing wicketkeeping as a new back-up skill.

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad confirmed Jaiswal's efforts to add more to his game on Thursday.

Jaiswal will be available for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Chandigarh starting on Sunday.

He will not be available for subsequent Ranji Trophy games due to national commitments.

Jaiswal has also previously practiced leg-spin and bowled in a couple of matches.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been working on wicketkeeping as a back-up skill to batting and leg-spin, revealed Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jaiswal's Expanding Skillset

Ahead of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season, pictures have surfaced of Jaiswal putting hard yards on wicketkeeping.

Jaiswal will be available for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Chandigarh starting at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. But he will not be available from the second game onwards because of his national commitments.

"With Yashasvi, I feel he is trying hard to start keeping wickets. That's what I heard from him. He wants to keep wickets for Mumbai or for the Indian team. That is what he is aiming for, that is what I feel but I haven't got any clarity on that," Lad said during Mumbai's pre-season press conference in Mumbai.

The newly-appointed Mumbai captain later told PTI that the 24-year-old Jaiswal, who also practices leg-spin at Indian team's nets and has also rolled his arm over in a couple of matches, wants to add more to his game.

"He is someone who has started practicing keeping wickets because he feels he wants to add something more to his game. I am not very sure what his intentions are but right now he is practicing keeping wickets and if he keeps practicing he will get used to it," Lad responded to a PTI query later.

Jaiswal is said to have kept the wickets for about 10 overs during one of Mumbai's practice matches ahead of the Ranji Trophy.

Lad said having Jaiswal would benefit the Mumbai team which will be without their former captain Shardul Thakur, with former skipper Ajinkya Rahane also having retired from all forms of cricket before the start of the season.

"I think he is just available for the first game if I am not wrong. But someone like Yashasvi doesn't only add performances; he adds value to the team with his experience," Lad said.

"He is someone who has done really well at the highest level. Sharing dressing room with someone like Yashasvi helps us also with the youngsters and we are looking forward to it," he said.