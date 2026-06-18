Why Ishan Kishan Will Struggle To Break Into India's Test Team

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan celebrates his century during the second ODI against Afghanistan in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kishan, who was out of the Indian team for nearly two years, made a stupendous comeback into the T20I side prior to the World Cup.

Kishan played a couple of Tests back in 2023.

He was dropped from the BCCI central contracts back in 2024 after missing domestic matches.

Ishan Kishan has all the requisite skills to be a successful Test batter but unfortunately the Indian red ball squad doesn't have any place for him, former skipper and ex-selection committee chairman Krishnamachari Srikkanth said on Thursday.



Kishan, who was out of the Indian team for nearly two years, made a stupendous comeback into the T20I side prior to the World Cup and now has scored a hundred on his comeback series in 50-over cricket against Afghanistan.



However Srikkanth feels that Kishan, who played a couple of Tests back in 2023 is an equally capable wicketkeeper-batter in whites too.



"I am a great fan of Ishan Kishan. From nowhere he has made a comeback (into the Indian team) and he's just doing brilliantly. I like his game. The sheer quality of his stroke play, timing, power and effortless game. Ishan is an all-format player. Actually, he can play Test cricket too. Unfortunately, he doesn't have a slot," Srikkanth told PTI on Thursday.



In fact, when Kishan was dropped from the central contracts back in 2024, the reason given was his lack of interest in playing domestic cricket. However the diminutive Patna went back to the drawing board, practised at his own academy ground and then played even Buchi Babu Trophy (Ranji pre-season tourney).



Srikkanth said that "BCCI did a wise thing by asking him to go play domestic cricket, which has helped him a lot.



Subsequently, he captained Jharkhand to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph.



The former chief selector, however, feels that the current selection committee has lacked continuity with regards to giving chances to some of the performers in domestic cricket.



Srikkanth said that he is sympathetic towards Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has got on and off chances in white ball cricket due to jam-packed top order.



"For example, Yashasvi Jaiswal is an extraordinary cricketer. I think he is an all format cricketer. But he is only utili\sed in Test cricket. Even in the last match or series against South Africa, he scored a century in one of the one-dayers.



"And he has centuries in major Test playing countries like England and Australia. I think he is amazing in T20 cricket also. I think it's just his bad luck that he is forgotten for the shorter formats of the game," the 1983 World Cup final hero said.

'Jaiswal an all-formats player'

The unfortunate part is that only two opening slots are available.



He pointed out that the Indian cricket team is enjoying the problem of plenty.



"That's the problem in the opening slot especially. It goes like a merry-go-round. Sometimes you are there, sometimes you are not there, sometimes somebody else fills in your place. You find it difficult to come back. That's part of cricket. But I think Jaiswal is an all-formats player."



Srikkanth feels that there is a lot of recency bias since so much cricket is being played these days.



"Unfortunately, what is happening is, some players get a chance and then sometimes they are forgotten also, which should not happen. There should be continuity. But unfortunately, what is happening also, too much of cricket being played. So, we forget what happened in the last series also," Srikkanth said.



Save continuity aspect, Srikkanth was all praise for the selectors.



"There are some players despite doing so well in domestic cricket, they don't find a place in the Indian side. I think that is one correction the selection committee has to make though Ajit Agarkar has been doing a brilliant job as a chairman.



"But Test cricket is the ultimate format for any cricketer. So, in Test cricket, probably we will have to make some adjustments (change of approach)," Srikkanth said.

How Kishan rediscovered his form

Kishan's childhood coach Uttam Majumdar said that one fundamental change that he brought about in his technique was playing late.



"There was a period when he was not getting runs, then a period when he was getting the starts but not able to convert them into big totals. We sat down together. And he realised and started playing shots half a second late.

"If you see, his stance has more grip, confidence and control from there comes his shots. He is playing shots late, say half a second late. And that has made a difference," Majumdar said.



"He practised getting under the ball, playing it close and not away from his body. That's another change he has made. He looks much more in control and poise. And his shots are so good looking now," the coach added.



Kishan also practised yoga and did sessions of concentration therapy.



"He has made mental adjustments through Yoga and concentration therapy. He spent hours together at the nets. This helped me play so well and consistently in domestic cricket."