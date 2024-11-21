Why India withdrew from Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan

IMAGE: CABI pulls out of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan. Photograph: CABI/X

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has made the decision to withdraw from the upcoming 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in Pakistan from November 22 to December 3.

This decision follows the non-clearance from the Government of India.

A CABI release said the team had been training rigorously and was eager to compete but they prioritize the government's guidance and remain steadfast in commitment to the continued development of Blind Cricket in India.

"We play with passion, and we represent our country with immense pride. We have always looked forward to competing at the biggest stage, and it is disheartening to miss out on this opportunity. However, we know that the next World Cup is just around the corner, and we remain committed to our training and preparation. We have had a successful coaching camp and have seen emerging talent that we believe can lead our team to greater heights. It's time to nurture these talents and ensure that our team is ready when the next tournament comes," said Durga Rao Tompaki, captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind, according to the release.

It said CABI continues to focus on fostering new talent and enhancing the skills of its players, keeping the team prepared for future competitions.