News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Why India withdrew from Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan

Why India withdrew from Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan

Source: ANI
November 21, 2024 09:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

CABI

IMAGE: CABI pulls out of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan. Photograph: CABI/X

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has made the decision to withdraw from the upcoming 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in Pakistan from November 22 to December 3.

This decision follows the non-clearance from the Government of India.

A CABI release said the team had been training rigorously and was eager to compete but they prioritize the government's guidance and remain steadfast in commitment to the continued development of Blind Cricket in India.

 

"We play with passion, and we represent our country with immense pride. We have always looked forward to competing at the biggest stage, and it is disheartening to miss out on this opportunity. However, we know that the next World Cup is just around the corner, and we remain committed to our training and preparation. We have had a successful coaching camp and have seen emerging talent that we believe can lead our team to greater heights. It's time to nurture these talents and ensure that our team is ready when the next tournament comes," said Durga Rao Tompaki, captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind, according to the release.

It said CABI continues to focus on fostering new talent and enhancing the skills of its players, keeping the team prepared for future competitions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: India's High Intensity Fielding...
SEE: India's High Intensity Fielding...
Will India Include Padikkal, Jurel For Perth Test?
Will India Include Padikkal, Jurel For Perth Test?
'Kohli, Rohit Also Need A Pat Sometimes'
'Kohli, Rohit Also Need A Pat Sometimes'
US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials
US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials
Ponting's advice for struggling Kohli, Smith
Ponting's advice for struggling Kohli, Smith
CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15
CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15
Wedding Glam: Nushrratt, Ananya Suggest This...
Wedding Glam: Nushrratt, Ananya Suggest This...

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
SEE: 'Jassi Is A Natural Leader'
SEE: 'Jassi Is A Natural Leader'
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances