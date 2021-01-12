News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India willing to be patient with Pant after Sydney heroics

India willing to be patient with Pant after Sydney heroics

January 12, 2021 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Anyone can drop catches but as long as you are learning, as a wicketkeeper or as a cricketer, that's very important'

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant led India's fightback on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia with an aggressive half-century. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rishabh Pant may not be the finished article as a wicketkeeper but India are ready to be patient with the exciting talent whose spectacular counter-attacking knock helped them pull off a great escape in the third Test against Australia.

Chasing an improbable 407-run victory target, India were effectively 102-4 early on the final day with Ravindra Jadeja nursing a dislocated thumb which has ended the all-rounder's Australia tour.

 

Promoted to number five, Pant smashed a blistering 97 to turn the contest on its head and his 148-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara (77) laid the foundation for a memorable draw.

Pant's keeping was criticised after he dropped Australia opener Will Pucovski twice on the opening day but his batting heroics underlined why India keep playing him ahead of the technically superior Wriddhiman Saha.

"Anyone can drop catches but as long as you are learning, as a wicketkeeper or as a cricketer, that's very important," India captain Ajinkya Rahane said after Monday's draw.

"We know he can actually win game for us from any situation, we have that belief in him. I think he's improving day by day and it's a very good sign."

Pant had suffered an elbow injury on Saturday and had to be substituted by Saha behind the stumps during Australia's second innings.

India have a top-four comprising only right-handed batsmen and having an attacking southpaw like Pant forces opposition bowlers to keep changing their line.

"We know that he is a positive player and the left-right combination was very crucial for us," Rahane said.

"We promoted him at number five and the way he played a counter-attacking knock was really good."

Days after being trolled on social media for his slip-up behind the stumps, Pant received support from former players.

"Pant showed why he needs to b(e) treated differently," tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

The series is tied at 1-1 and the final Test will be held at the Gabba from Jan. 15-19, after which India return home for a four-Test series against England that begins on Feb. 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Surgery completed, will return soon: Jadeja
Surgery completed, will return soon: Jadeja
Vihari batted for three hours with Grade 2 tear at SCG
Vihari batted for three hours with Grade 2 tear at SCG
SHAMEFUL! Paine defends Steve Smith
SHAMEFUL! Paine defends Steve Smith
Twitter suspends 70K QAnon accounts post Capitol riots
Twitter suspends 70K QAnon accounts post Capitol riots
AMAZING Web Shows COMING UP!
AMAZING Web Shows COMING UP!
Aussies determined to take India down in Gabba
Aussies determined to take India down in Gabba
Will Bumrah play Brisbane Test?
Will Bumrah play Brisbane Test?

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Will Bumrah play Brisbane Test?

Will Bumrah play Brisbane Test?

Warner apologises to Siraj, Team India

Warner apologises to Siraj, Team India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use