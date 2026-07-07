Why India A's Tour Of New Zealand Is Crucial For Senior Team Contenders

IMAGE: India A players celebrate a wicket during the unofficial Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points The India A assignment is expected to serve as a preparatory platform for players in contention for the senior side.

The India A tour schedule includes three 50-over games followed by two unofficial Tests.

The senior Indian team is scheduled to play five T20 Internationals, five ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand.

India A will undertake a shadow tour of New Zealand ahead of the senior team's multi-format series in the country, with the itinerary comprising three List A matches and two first-class games that could feature a handful of players from the national Test squad.



The India A assignment is expected to serve as a preparatory platform for players in contention for the senior side, with some first-team cricketers likely to be drafted into the squad to gain valuable match practice in New Zealand conditions before the marquee series.



The India A tour schedule includes three 50-over games followed by two unofficial Tests, allowing the team management to assess both red-ball and white-ball options ahead of the senior team's engagements.

The senior Indian team is scheduled to play five T20 Internationals, five ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand from October 22 to December 1, 2026.

India Team To Depart For Sri Lanka On August 4

Meanwhile, India's Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka is tentatively scheduled to depart on August 4 or 5.

The team is expected to play a warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Board President's XI starting on August 8 as part of its acclimatisation programme before the opening Test, which is slated to begin on August 15.



The preparatory fixture is aimed at helping the players adjust to local conditions before the start of the two-match Test series.