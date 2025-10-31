HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why India and Aus players wore black armbands

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025 14:49 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: India players observe a two-minute silence in memory of Ben Austin before the start of the 2nd T20I between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: BCCI

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) fell silent on Friday as players from India and Australia, along with match officials and staff, paid an emotional tribute to 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically lost his life after being struck on the neck during a training session earlier this week.

 

Wearing black armbands, both teams stood together for a minute’s silence, honouring the young Victorian whose passing has left Australia’s cricket community in mourning.

Austin was hit in the neck while facing deliveries from a ball-throwing machine during a nets session at the Wally Tew Reserve, where he trained with the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, before a local T20 game. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries at Monash Children’s Hospital.

Ben Austin

IMAGE: Ben Austin image display before the start of the 2nd T20I between Australia and India. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that the tribute at the MCG included representatives from Ben’s club, Cricket Victoria, and Cricket Australia joining the players and officials on the field.

‘At approximately 15 minutes before play, both teams stood with match officials and representatives from Ben's Cricket Clubs, Cricket Victoria, and Cricket Australia on field, where a moment's silence was observed. Ben's image appeared on the big screen, and his favourite song was played following the tribute. Players, officials, and the MCG Arenas Team wore black armbands,’ CA said in a statement.

The gesture mirrored the one seen on Thursday in Navi Mumbai, where players from both India and Australia’s women’s teams wore black armbands during the Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final to honour the young cricketer.

