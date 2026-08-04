Why Hooda wants Haryana to host CWG 2030

Congress MP Deepender Hooda has strongly urged the central government to consider Haryana as the host or co-host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, emphasising the state's exceptional contributions to India's sporting achievements.

IMAGE: Deepender Hooda urges Centre to consider Haryana for CWG 2030. Photograph: Deepender Hooda/X

Key Points Congress MP Deepender Hooda has advocated for Haryana to host or co-host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Hooda highlighted Haryana's athletes have contributed over 50 per cent of India's medals in major competitions over the last 15-20 years.

He argued that investment in sports infrastructure for the Games should benefit Haryana due to its proven athletic prowess.

Hooda accused the central government of 'Rajya Dharma' by favouring Gujarat for major projects, instead of 'Raj Dharma' which treats all states equally.

Ahmedabad was confirmed as the hosts of CWG 2030 by Commonwealth Sport in November last year.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Tuesday urged the central government to consider Haryana as the host or co-host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, saying the state deserves the opportunity given the achievements of its athletes.

Speaking to ANI, Hooda emphasised that investment in sports infrastructure for the Games should benefit Haryana and expressed hope that India would emerge as the top-performing country at the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Haryana's Sporting Prowess

"We are happy that India is getting a chance to host the Commonwealth Games. Now I urge the government to choose Haryana as the state where those games are to be hosted. Over the last 15-20 years, Haryana is the state which has brought home over 50 per cent of India's medals in major competitions. If lakhs of crores of funds are going to be spent on developing sports infrastructure in a particular part of our country, it should be Haryana. Because Haryana's players have proven it," he said.

Call for 'Raj Dharma'

He also said that the central government should follow 'Raj Dharma', where every state is viewed as equal, alleging that they were following 'Rajya Dharma' by bringing all the major facilities and projects to Gujarat.

"India should be the number one country in the Commonwealth Games 2030. I think in the interest of the nation, Haryana should be considered, if not the host, at least co-host. There is a thing called Raj Dharm: that every state is equal. The government should follow that. They are following Rajya Dharm," he signed off.

Previous CWG Performance and Future Host

India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. In November last year, Ahmedabad was confirmed as the hosts of CWG 2030 by Commonwealth Sport.