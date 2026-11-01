Why Hesson wants Pakistan's senior stars dropped

Pakistan Cricket Board's central contracts for the 2026-27 season are set to see a major overhaul, with head coach Mike Hesson advocating for a youth-centric approach and the potential exclusion of several senior players.

FILE IMAGE: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson is backing young talent for central contracts. Photograph: Mike Hesson/Instagram

Key Points Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has recommended numerous young players for PCB central contracts for the 2026-27 season.

Several experienced senior players, including Muhammad Rizwan and Imam ul Haq, are expected to be dropped from the central contracts list this year.

Hesson emphasizes fitness, execution of plans, skill improvement, and positive dressing room attitude for contract selection.

Key players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf are set to be retained, though some might be format-restricted.

The PCB delayed announcing new contracts as the old ones expired on July 31, to assess player performance in ongoing events.

Pakistan's all format head coach Mike Hesson has recommended a clutch of young players to be considered for the PCB's central contracts for the 2026-27 season.

New Talent Emerges For PCB Contracts

According to a well-informed board source, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Hasan Nawaz, Akif Javed, Ali Reza, Ahsan Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Razaullah, Azan Avais, Imran Randhawa, Abdullah Fazal and Ghazi Ghori will all be included in the new central contracts.

Besides these young players, the board is still to decide on retaining the experienced players in the contracts.

"Expect a few of the experienced seniors to be dropped from the central contracts list this year," the source said.

He said senior players Muhammad Rizwan and Imam ul Haq will not be given central contracts.

Hesson's Vision For Player Selection

The official said Hesson has been emphasising on adherence to fitness, ability to execute coaches' plans, the interest to improve skill levels and attitude in the dressing room to build solid squads across Test, ODI and T20I formats.

"Hesson is keen that the youngsters who have shown potential and the ability to bring value to the dressing room and team must be rewarded and encouraged with good central contracts," the source added.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sahabzada Farhan, who lead Pakistan in the three formats, along with Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are also set to be retained in the contracts.

But some of them could be restricted to red or white ball formats.

Delay In Contract Announcements Explained

The PCB has delayed announcing the new central contracts as the old contracts expired on July 31.

But the source said the delay was to assess the performance of players in the ongoing international and domestic events before deciding on the players who deserve to be given contracts.