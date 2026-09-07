Why Have Sreesanth, Sanju Samson Fallen Out?

S Sreesanth and Sanju Samson ignore each other at the Kerala Cricket League 2026 awards ceremony.

IMAGE: S Sreesanth can be seen walking to the stage to receive an award where he ignores Sanju Samson, who looks the other way. Photograph: Screengrab Via Muhammed Rafy/Instagram

Key Points S Sreesanth and Sanju Samson ignored each other at the Kerala Cricket League 2026 awards ceremony.

The viral video shows Sreesanth snubbing Samson while receiving an award.

The rift is attributed to Sreesanth's recent accusation that Samson downplayed his role in securing Samson's 2013 IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals.

Sreesanth claims he introduced Samson to Rahul Dravid and arranged for his travel for IPL trials.

A video of Shantakumaran Sreesanth and Sanju Samson snubbing each other at the Kerala Cricket League 2026 awards ceremony has sparked much interest online.

In the viral video on social media, Sreesanth can be seen walking to the stage to receive an award where he completely ignores Samson, who looks the other way.

Sreesanth shakes hands with the others on stage but has doesn't share a word or glance with Samson.

Samson is the brand ambassador of the Kerala Cricket League. Sreesanth collected the Fair Play Award on behalf of Aries Kollam Sailors, the team he co-owns and mentors.

The Rift Between Samson, Sreesanth

Fans pointed that out the rift is due to Sreesanth's recent comments in a video interview accusing Samson of downplaying his role in securing the wicket-keeper-batter's maiden IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals in 2013.

Sreesanth claimed in the past how he hyped up Samson to then Rajasthan Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid and even arranged flight tickets for Kerala cricketers to travel to Jaipur for IPL trials.

'I introduced him to Rahul bhai (Dravid) saying this boy has hit me for six sixes in six balls in a local tournament. I literally arranged for the tickets for everyone (all Kerala cricketers) to fly down to Rajasthan to meet Dravid,' Sreesanth told Lallantop.

'But recently during an awards ceremony, Sanju said he got a direct call from Rahul bhai saying 'you come and join the team'. Nothing like that happened. Sanju you told one version to the Hindi audience and you said something else in Malayalam. These days, everything is out there on social media.'

Samson's Past Acknowledgement

Samson in the past credited Sreesanth's role in him getting signed up for the Rajasthan Royals.

'Sree bhai is a very generous guy. When I was young, he would take 5-6 players for RR trials. I was dropped from the Kerala team and Sree bhai was in the Indian team. He had come for a crucial Ranji Trophy match then. He called up the Kerala Cricket Association secretary T C Mathew and got me in the Kerala team,' Samson told Aakash Chopra in an interview for Jio Hotstar.

'I scored 140 in that match and then Sree bhai took me for the RR trials in Jaipur. When Rahul Sir came to meet, Sree bhai told him 'this guy has hit me for a lot of runs in local tournament, he has hit a lot of sixes'. He was hyping me a lot, I was already nervous and I felt more pressure after that.'