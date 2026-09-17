Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked For West Indies ODIs

Hardik Pandya's ODI future hangs in the balance as Indian selectors demand he bowl a full 10 over quota for India A to prove his fitness.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has been named in the India A squad for the three-match one-day matches against Australia to be played in Puducherry next month. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Hardik Pandya has been excluded from the Indian squad for the West Indies series due to ongoing fitness concerns following an IPL 2026 injury.

Hardik is named in the India A squad for the one-day matches against Australia next month, but his inclusion is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

The national selection committee mandates that Hardik must bowl his full quota of 10 overs for India A to be considered fit for national selection.

Hardik is recovering from a quadriceps injury and has spent significant time at the COE, with a 'Return To Play' clearance expected by September 20.

Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to cricket remains in suspense after he was left out of the Indian squad for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies.

Pandya, 32, has been out of action for the past four months following an injury sustained during IPL 2026 in May.

He has been named in the India A squad for the three one-day matches against Australia to be played in Puducherry next month.

However, Pandya's inclusion is subject to getting fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he has been working on his recovery from the last 7-8 months.

While Pandya is all set to prove his fitness on September 20, the national selection committee has made it clear that the all-rounder will not be picked fit unless he bowls his full quota of 10 overs for India A.

'While a section in BCCI wanted Pandya to play against the West Indies directly since he could be cleared by the COE for his 'Return To Play' by September 20, the selection panel is clear that "not six overs but Pandya will only be included when he starts bowling full quota of 10 overs",' said a PTI report.

Injury Setbacks

Pandya is currently recovering from a quadriceps injury which has seen him spend considerable time at the COE over the past few months.

He is still being looked upon as a vital player in the Indian set-up for the 2027 ODI World Cup but persistent fitness issues continue to be a big setback.

Pandya last played an ODI in March last year when he was part of the Indian team which triumphed in the ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE.

However, he has played 24 T20Is for India from September 2025 to March this year followed by the IPL where he missed the last few games because of back spasms.

Hardik's injury has forced the selectors to withdraw Nitish Kumar Reddy from India's Asian Games squad and include him in the ODI squad for the West Indies series.

This is a clear indication that Reddy will play the role of the seam bowling all-rounder with an eye on the next year's ODI World Cup in case Pandya continues to struggle with his fitness.