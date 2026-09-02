Why Hampshire Withdrew Ex-CSK Player

Hampshire withdrew former csk all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn after protests over his signing revived controversy surrounding the New Zealander despite his 2017 acquittal following a rape charge.

IMAGE: Scott Kuggeleijn featured in two matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019, coming in as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

Key Points Hampshire withdrew Scott Kuggeleijn after strong opposition followed his signing by the English county.

The New Zealander was acquitted in 2017 after facing a rape charge in 2015, but his selection has continued to draw protests.

Kuggeleijn played two IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings in 2019 after joining as an injury replacement for Lungi Ngidi.

Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn has been withdrawn by English county side Hampshire following strong opposition from supporters over a rape case dating back to 2015.

Hampshire had brought in the 34-year-old New Zealander on Tuesday but reversed the decision before their county championship match against Warwickshire.

The club said Kuggeleijn would not represent the team after considering feedback from staff and supporters.

Controversial Past Puts Kuggeleijn Under Renewed Scrutiny

The controversy stems from a 2015 rape allegation against Kuggeleijn. He was acquitted in 2017 following a retrial after an earlier jury failed to reach a verdict.

Despite the acquittal, his selection for New Zealand and domestic sides has repeatedly triggered protests.

Hampshire did not publicly announce Kuggeleijn's signing when he joined the squad. The move came as the county fights to avoid relegation from Division One, with the team currently at the bottom of the table.

'We value the passion of our fanbase and thank everyone who took the time to share their views,' Hampshire said in a statement.

The club added that its focus was now on the remaining four county championship fixtures.

An All-Format Player

Kuggeleijn has played three Tests, two ODIs and 18 T20Is for New Zealand. His international career spanned 2017 to 2024, with his three Test appearances coming between February 2023 and March 2024. His final Test was against Australia in Christchurch.

In the Indian Premier League, he played two matches for Chennai Super Kings in 2019 after replacing injured South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi. Two years later, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him as a replacement for Kane Richardson, although he did not play.

He was also part of Mumbai Indians' bio-bubble as a reserve player during the Covid-hit 2021 season.

In The Eye of the Storm

Kuggeleijn's inclusion has previously drawn protests. Spectators at Auckland's Eden Park displayed #MeToo posters during a 2019 New Zealand match in opposition to his selection.

The latest backlash has now forced Hampshire to abandon his signing, adding another chapter to the long-running controversy surrounding his involvement in professional cricket.