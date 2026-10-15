Why Gavaskar is unhappy with India's batting approach

Following India's defeat to West Indies in the fourth T20 International, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has strongly urged Indian batters to take more responsibility in chases, while Cheteshwar Pujara lauded Shai Hope's exceptional batting performance.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma plays a shot en route to his stroke-filled 43. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar criticised the Indian batting unit for failing to show responsibility while chasing in the fourth T20I on Wednesday.

India lost to West Indies by 24 runs despite Sanju Samson's brisk fifty, failing to chase 247 for three.

Gavaskar highlighted that batters like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer did not capitalise on Samson's start.

Gavaskar defended the inexperienced Indian bowlers, stating they need to learn from conceding boundaries.

Cheteshwar Pujara praised West Indies skipper Shai Hope for his balanced batting, scoring his second hundred of the series without relying on blind slogging.

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar wants Indian batters to take more responsibility while chasing after the home team's loss to the West Indies in the fourth T20 International in Hyderabad.

Despite Sanju Samson scoring a brisk fifty, India failed to overhaul West Indies' 247 for three in the fourth T20 on Wednesday.

Keemo Paul took five wickets as Windies bundled out India for 223 for a 24-run victory, pushing the five-match series into a decider at Bengaluru.

Gavaskar's Call For Batting Responsibility

"The first thing this Indian side needs to improve is how they chase. The batting unit needs to show more responsibility. If the batters don't take responsibility, this Indian side will not succeed," Gavaskar told JioStar.

"On a pitch like this, with the dew coming in, you have to show the kind of dominance with the bat that a back-to-back T20 World Cup winning team should, but that was missing completely in this game," he added.

Gavaskar said the Shreyas Iyer-led side should have exploited the start given to it by Samson (56, 23b).

"Sanju gave India a great start, but the rest of the batters didn't capitalise at all. Abhishek Sharma played a poor knock, which is not acceptable by his standards.

"Ishan Kishan fell right into Keemo Paul's trap, and Shreyas Iyer has not got going since his hundred," he said.

The 77-year-old, however, did not blame the bowlers for conceding a big total.

"Yes, I know the bowling has been poor, but these bowlers are not experienced. They are new to international cricket, and they will need to get hit for boundaries, otherwise they will not learn," he said.

Pujara Praises Shai Hope's Masterclass

West Indies skipper Shai Hope scored his second hundred of the series to lay the foundation for his side's win.

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara said Hope has found the perfect balance in his batting.

"Hope has been a problem for India in this white-ball series and what stands out is that he does not rely on blind slogging. He backs his natural game and picks his gaps. That is why he scores so quickly without taking too many risks.

"He's also a good player of spin because this pitch was a little challenging for the batters to dominate the spinners.

"But he had a lot of clarity. When a batter has that kind of control, it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to build pressure," said Pujara.