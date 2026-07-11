Why Did India Drop 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

India's controversial decision to drop 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the final, inconsequential T20I against England has ignited a significant debate among cricket experts and fans, questioning the team management's approach to nurturing young talent.

IMAGE: India's surprise Vaibhav Sooryavanshi call sparks outrage. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Key Points India controversially dropped 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the final T20I against England, despite the series being decided, opting to bring back Sanju Samson.

Captain Shreyas Iyer stated the changes were made 'with the future in mind' to 'figure out what's best for us going forward as a team'.

Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Swann criticised the decision, arguing Sooryavanshi, who showed potential, should have been nurtured, especially in a 'nothing game'.

Swann expressed concern that dropping the emotionally undeveloped teenager could negatively impact his confidence and development.

Sooryavanshi has been retained in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, while Samson has not, further fuelling the debate.

India's decision to drop 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the fifth and final T20I against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton left fans and former cricketers scratching their heads.

The teenage opener had featured in the last three matches after replacing Sanju Samson at the top of the order. While he managed scores of 14, 13 and 15, the youngster showed glimpses of the fearless batting that has made him one of India's brightest prospects.

Despite that, the team management opted to bring Samson back for the series finale. The call came as a surprise, particularly because the series had already been decided. England had taken an unassailable 3-1 lead, leading many to believe India would continue investing in the teenager and give him another opportunity on the international stage.

Captain Iyer's Rationale

At the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the changes were made with the future in mind. "Yeah, we've got two changes. Suryansh Shedge comes in for Washington, and Sanju Samson comes in for Sooryavanshi. I feel this is the time we need to figure out what's best for us going forward as a team. Based on that, we decided this," Iyer said. After opting to bowl first, he also explained the thinking behind the decision.

"Today, based on the conditions, it's windy, and we had a chat before, and they said the wicket won't change that much, so we've elected to bowl first," he said.

Iyer also urged his side to stay focused despite the series defeat.

"I just want to give 100 per cent effort today, irrespective of the result. I just want them to have a solid state of mind where they go in and just try to get the best out of themselves, rather than sulking or being in a situation where they're a bit ahead of the game. Be in the moment and just stop thinking about what's happened and what could happen."

Gavaskar and Swann's Criticism

The decision, however, did not sit well with batting great Sunil Gavaskar. "Not having him in the team is very, very disappointing," Gavaskar said after the playing XIs were announced.

"The thing about opening batters is that they can bat down the order in the white-ball format. He has shown potential. If this was a must-win game, I would have agreed with the call to play some experienced guy. This is a nothing game. I think we have missed out on an opportunity. I just hope that somebody puts an arm around his shoulder and tells him that this is not the end. I just think it is a little hard to drop a 15-year-old after just three matches," Gavaskar added.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann shared a similar view, saying India should have shown more patience with a player they see as a generational talent.

"In the three games that he has played, he has shown what he is capable of. If he had been blown away in those three games, wide-eyed, stumps everywhere, then fair enough. You are bringing back Sanju, who got 5, 0, 1. At least this kid got 13, 14, 15. Sanju, in the last three games, did not know where the runs were coming from," Swann said.

Impact on Young Talent

Swann also felt the decision could affect the youngster's confidence.

"You have now got Sooryavanshi out of the way, but he is 15. You have to tread a bit lightly because he is not emotionally developed, and this could knock him back three or four months. I think that if you have a 15-year-old who could be one of the best ever, you have to nurture that. He has become the victim of the team's performance," Swann concluded.

Interestingly, Sooryavanshi has retained his place in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, which begins on July 23, while Samson has not been picked. That only added to the debate over whether the youngster should have been given one more chance in a dead rubber before India move on to their next assignment.