Why Did Gambhir Meet Amit Shah?

'A warm meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji. Grateful for his time and guidance. Wishing him continued good health and well-being.'

IMAGE: India Coach Gautam Gambhir called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, September 21, 2026. Photographs: Gautam Gambhir/X

Key Points Gautam Gambhir thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for his guidance.

India will wear the BCCI jersey in the September 22 friendly against Japan.

The team's official kit for the Asian Games has arrived after a sizing issue was resolved.

India will enter the Asian Games cricket competition at the quarterfinal stage.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir -- a former Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Delhi -- met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and thanked him for his time and guidance.

Gambhir shared pictures of the meeting on 'X' and wrote that it was a 'warm meeting' and expressed his wishes for Shah's continued good health and well-being.

'A warm meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji. Grateful for his time and guidance. Wishing him continued good health and well-being,' Gambhir posted.

Shah took ill after a weekend engagement in Hubbali, Karnataka, missed a couple of engagements there and flew to Delhi where he appears to have made a good recovery.

Team to Wear BCCI Jersey Against Japan

India players will wear their standard kit for the one off T20I against Japan on Tuesday, before donning the Asian Games jersey for the continental competition.

The friendly fixture will be played at the Sano international cricket ground in Tochigi prefecture on September 22.

Asian Games Kit Issue Resolved

Team India has received its official Asian Games kit, with the earlier issue over sizing now resolved, informed a source in the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Defending champions India, who have secured a direct entry into the quarterfinals, will play their first game in the continental event on September 28.

India's squad for Japan T20I & Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.