The inspiring story of Nem Chand Jurel, a Kargil War veteran, and his emotional journey supporting his son Dhruv Jurel's rise to international cricket stardom, reflecting on sacrifice, family, and national pride.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel salutes his father after achieving a milestone. Photograph: Dhruv Jurel/Instagram

Key Points Nem Chand Jurel, a Kargil War veteran, wrote a practical letter to his wife in 1999 detailing finances in case he did not return from the war.

After taking voluntary retirement from the Army in 2008, Nem Chand now watches his son, Dhruv Jurel, play cricket for India.

Dhruv Jurel acknowledges his father with a salute after reaching milestones, a gesture carrying deep significance.

Nem Chand ensured his son Dhruv never compromised on cricketing equipment or ambitions, despite Dhruv's studies taking a back seat.

Nem Chand travelled abroad for the first time with his wife to watch Dhruv play, highlighting the family's dedication.

Before heading into the Kargil War in 1999, Nem Chand Jurel sat down to write a letter to his wife. It was not a conventional goodbye, but a practical note from a soldier who knew that the next few days could change his family's life forever.

He listed his savings, fixed deposits and explained how she could arrange money in case he did not return.

"When the war started, I remember writing a letter to my wife. I told her about all my savings and fixed deposits and how she could arrange for money in case something happened to me. I also told her to paise ka sadupyog karna (use the money wisely)," Nem Chand recalled.

A member of the 8th Jat Regiment, Nem Chand fought in the Kargil War, an experience that remains etched in his memory even after taking voluntary retirement from the Army in 2008.

From Kargil Frontline to Cricket Field

More than two decades later, the soldier has found himself watching another battle, albeit on a very different field: his son Dhruv Jurel fighting for India on 22 yards.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has a special way of acknowledging his father after reaching milestones, often looking towards him and saluting. It is a gesture that carries a significance beyond what meets the eye.

Nem Chand remembers the day his regiment came down from the mountains after the war.

"Akdum jum ke Kargil yuddh lade thee (We fought the Kargil War with everything we had). Mujhe yaad hai jab war khatm hua, 8th Jat was the first regiment jo neeche aaya thaa from hills. When we reached the plain land after winning, it felt surreal," he said.

"July 26 was declared Vijay Diwas and on July 27, we came down from the hills."

A Father's Pride and Sacrifice

When the war happened, Dhruv had not been born. His daughter was already there, though, and the family had to endure the uncertainty that comes with having a loved one on the frontline.

Now, Nem Chand is experiencing a different kind of emotion as he watches his son represent the country.

Dhruv was academically bright during his initial years, but cricket gradually took precedence over everything else.

"He was very bright academically in the initial years, but once cricket became his priority, studies took a back seat. Somehow, he scraped through his Class 10 board examinations," he said.

Supporting Dhruv's Cricketing Dreams

There was, however, never any question of compromising on his son's cricketing ambitions.

"I have never ever let Dhruv compromise on anything when he took to cricket. Whether it was a bat, cricket shoes or other equipment, there was no compromise," he said.

Nem Chand has also had a special first of his own. He has travelled abroad for the first time, accompanied by his wife, to watch his son play.

"Pehli baar videsh aaye hain. Dhruv ne kaha, papa aa jaao. Ab series ke baad woh decide karega ki kahin ghoomne jaana hai. Woh kam bolta hai, hum kam poochte hain," he said.

Faith and Family Values

Dhruv's international debut was another moment when father and son had different plans.

"Jab uska debut ho raha tha, main tab Banke Bihari ke darshan karne gaya tha (in Vrindavan). Dhruv ne bulaya tha lekin maine mana kar diya. Hum Thakur ji ke bhakt hain," he said.

For Nem Chand, faith has always been an important part of life. And while he may not be particularly expressive about his emotions, his son's achievements clearly mean a lot to him.

The man who once stood guard in the mountains of Kargil now watches his son stand up for India on a cricket field.

And every time Dhruv raises his hand in salute after a milestone, it is perhaps his way of acknowledging the soldier who taught him what it means to fight for the country.