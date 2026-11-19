Former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju reflects on MS Dhoni's unparalleled legacy, highlighting how the iconic cricketer perfectly blended on-field aggression with gentlemanly conduct, inspiring millions and leaving an indelible mark on Indian cricket.

FILE IMAGE: Former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju hailed MS Dhoni for his leadership, winning attitude and gentlemanly conduct on the field. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Venkatapathy Raju described MS Dhoni as a perfect example of a cricketer who maintained aggression without sacrificing his gentlemanly side.

Dhoni's journey inspired many cricketers from smaller districts, proving talent isn't limited to bigger cities, especially after leading India to the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Raju noted Dhoni's leadership by example, contrasting his calm demeanour with recent on-field aggression, showcasing how to be a champion and a gentleman.

Dhoni created an immense impact on fans, particularly in Chennai, where he is affectionately known as 'Thala', drawing crowds even for a single ball.

Former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju said the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a perfect example of a cricketer who remained aggressive on the field without sacrificing his gentlemanly side.

Dhoni brought the curtains down on his 18-year IPL career recently, moving on to become the mentor of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni's Inspirational Journey And Leadership

"He had the attitude and talent. The man believed in himself, and he had the willingness to win. He showed a way for a lot of cricketers who are coming from smaller districts," Raju told PTI here during the inauguration of SATAACK 50, a tennis ball cricket league.

"Everybody thought it was only players from bigger cities who had the talent and could play for the country. But MSD came in and led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He will be missed," he added.

Raju, who was a national selector when Dhoni was part of the Indian team, said the Jharkhand man led the team by example.

"If anybody wants to get his kind of name, they have to play a lot of cricket and win a lot of tournaments like he did. The way he carried himself… it was a perfect example.

"We saw a lot of aggression recently when India beat Pakistan in the (U19 Asia Cup) final. But MSD never showed it on the screen. That's a perfect example of how to be a gentleman. How to be a champion on the field. We all will miss him," he added.

Unmatched Fan Impact And Legacy

Raju said Dhoni also had a massive impact on fans, especially those from Chennai, during his illustrious career.

"Even though he played just one ball, people came to see him. That's the impact he has created. At CSK, they call him Thala. So, that itself is a big achievement.

"Not only youngsters, even the older people in their 80s coming to the stadium just to have a glimpse of Dhoni.

"That can't be replaced. But we have to retire at some point of time, even though it's sad. People enjoyed what he did for cricket," he said.