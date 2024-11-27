News
Why Ben Stokes opted out of IPL 2025 mega auction

Why Ben Stokes opted out of IPL 2025 mega auction

November 27, 2024 15:08 IST
Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes has played for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant, for whom he was the most valuable player in 2017. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England Test captain Ben Stokes said he opted out of the recent IPL 2025 mega auction to prolong his international career, and focus on some important assignments such as The Ashes.

The newly-framed IPL rules disallow a player to enter the mini auction if he was not registered for the mega auction. A total of 52 English players went under the hammer in the auction held at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia recently.

"There's no hiding behind the fact that I'm at the back-end of my career. It's about looking at what I've got ahead and making the decision that is right for me to be able to prolong my career as long as possible," Stokes told BBC

ahead of England's first Test against New Zealand, starting here from Thursday.

"There is just so much cricket. I want to be wearing this England shirt for as long as I can," he added.  

In the past, Stokes has played for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant, for whom he was the most valuable player in 2017.

Stokes was bought by the erstwhile Pune outfit for Rs 14.5 crore ahead of IPL 2017.

"It is about prioritising games and when I do play - obviously I'm in South Africa this year - so it's about looking at what I've got ahead," he said.

 

"Looking after my body and looking after myself as much as I can is key to that," said the 32-year-old.

The Durham man will head to South Africa for a series at the end of England's trip to New Zealand before starting preparations for next year's Ashes.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
