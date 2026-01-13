Why Badoni was picked ahead of Rinku and Parag

IMAGE: In 27 List A appearances so far, Ayush Badoni has scored 693 runs at an average of 36.47, with a strike rate of over 93, with a century and five fifties and best score of 100. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Asian Cricket Council Media/X

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra stated on Delhi youngster Ayush Badoni's maiden call-up to Team India could be an "unpopular choice" but he has been "economical" while bowling his useful spin bowling for Delhi.

Badoni was named in the Indian ODI squad as replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar in the ongoing New Zealand series.

While Badoni has not been able to bat much for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring just 15 runs in three innings, he has bowled some useful spells for Delhi, with a brilliant 3/30 in 10 overs against Railways, 1/28 in seven overs against Services and 0/21 in five overs against Gujarat.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Chopra said, "Washington Sundar is not there. So Ayush Badoni has come in his place. I think the Indian selection committee was looking for a like-for-like replacement, and that is not available. Ayush Badoni bowled a lot and batted for India A. He is also bowling for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is economical."

"So the selection committee went for Ayush Badoni. It could be a slightly unpopular choice because he hasn't scored even 1,000 runs in List A cricket. He does not have those many wickets, seeing which you would say he has broken the door and come in," he added.

Chopra also believes that all-rounder Riyan Parag could not make it because he was returning after a long injury layoff during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Rinku Singh missed out because he is a "batter who bowls occasionally".

"You might be wondering why Riyan Parag couldn't have come, or why Rinku Singh couldn't have been thought about. Riyan Parag has just started coming back after a very long injury layoff. Another middle-order batter was available in the form of Rinku Singh. Although he has started bowling a lot now, he is not basically a bowler. He is a batter who bowls occasionally," he said.

In 27 List A appearances so far, Badoni has scored 693 runs at an average of 36.47, with a strike rate of over 93, with a century and five fifties and best score of 100. He has also taken 18 wickets at an average of 29.72 and an economy rate of 4.54, with best figures of 3/29.

During the South Africa A tour to India last year, Badoni had registered a half-century, a knock of 66 in the second unofficial ODI and had spells of 0/15 (four overs) and 0/43 (seven overs) in two matches he played.