Despite his omission from the New Zealand Test squad, veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is still considered vital for the crucial India tour next year, as confirmed by chief selector George Bailey, who also addressed the Cameron Bancroft selection controversy.

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon remains in Australia's plans for next year's India Test tour despite being dropped for the New Zealand series. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Key Points Nathan Lyon was dropped from Australia's squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand next month.

Chief selector George Bailey confirmed Lyon has an "important role to play" in the marquee tour to India early next year.

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India is scheduled from January 21 to March 3, 2027.

Bailey denied that Cameron Bancroft's 2021 remarks about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal influenced his Test selection.

Lyon, 39, who has taken 577 wickets from 145 Tests, has said that he wants to play in next year's tours of India and England.

Nathan Lyon might have been dropped from the Australian squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand at home, but chief selector George Bailey on Saturday said the veteran off-spinner has an "important role to play" in the marquee tour to India early next year.

The five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from January 21 to March 3, 2027.

The Australian selectors on Saturday announced a 13-man squad for the four-match series against New Zealand next month, with spinner Corey Rocchiccioli and Queensland batter Jack Clayton getting the nod.

The 39-year-old Lyon has been part of every Australian Test squad since his debut in 2011. He has been Australia's first-choice spinner since being recalled to the Test side midway through the 2013 Ashes, after briefly being dropped in favour of Ashton Agar.

Lyon's Future Role In India Tour

"The only other real key message from us was we wanted him to take some time and not rush into any decision on the back of this. We see ... an important role that he can play for the team on that tour of India," Bailey said.

"But understandably, it was a tough conversation for him, and I think he's taking a little bit of time. Certainly, from our perspective, I hope it's not the end."

Lyon, who has taken 577 wickets from 145 Tests, has said that he wants to play in next year's tours of India and England.

Bailey said Lyon can still have enormous value in India, given his experience of playing there.

"Given his record there and his experience and his knowledge and how challenging a place that is to tour and the fact we've got five Tests there," Bailey said.

"He can still have enormous value when you project forward to India on a tour like that with his experience and his skill set for there."

Bancroft's Sandpapergate Allegations Denied

In a 2021 interview, Cameron Bancroft had suggested that the wider team, including the bowlers, knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot.

After Usman Khawaja reignited the Sandpapergate controversy, Bancroft noted in his bombshell 4,000-word statement earlier this month that he felt blacklisted from the Test team because of those comments in 2021.

However, Bailey denied that Bancroft's 2021 remarks about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa tour had ever influenced his Test selection.

Bailey said he had repeatedly told Bancroft that his role in Sandpapergate had not jeopardised his case for a Test recall.

"I can (talk about it), it hasn't (impacted selection), and I've articulated that to Cam on a number of occasions across the years as I think that thought has entered his mind. But that has never been a discussion from our end," he added.