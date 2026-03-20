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Why Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood Will Miss Start Of IPL 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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March 20, 2026 11:16 IST

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Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood are set to miss the start of IPL 2026 as Cricket Australia prioritises their workload management ahead of a demanding international schedule.

Mitchell Starc with Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc with Pat Cummins. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will miss the early part of IPL 2026 due to Cricket Australia's precautionary measures.
  • Cricket Australia is managing the workload of its key pace bowlers ahead of a busy international schedule.
  • Nathan Ellis is completely sidelined from IPL 2026 due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Australia's big three, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, will miss the early stages of IPL 2026, with young pacer Josh Ellis also sidelined completely from the T20 league due to injury.

 

Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood will not be available for their franchises for the start of IPL 2026, which begins on March 28, said a report in cricket.com.au.

Cricket Australia (CA) is taking a precautionary approach with their veteran pacers as they are set to have a lengthy 12-month period, where they will play up to 21 matches, including crucial tours of South Africa, India and England, before defending their ODI World Cup crown in southern Africa in late 2027, the report further added.

The pace trio's availability for the rest of the IPL will depend on progress in their return to play protocols over the next few weeks.

Injury Concerns For Key Australian Pacers

Cummins played one Test match against England during the Ashes series last year due to a back stress injury, while Hazlewood was ruled out of the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles issues. The veteran pacers also missed the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Starc, on the other hand, played all five Ashes Tests and also featured in the Big Bash League. However, the left-arm pacer missed the T20 World Cup, having retired from T20Is late last year.

Nathan Ellis has suffered a recurrence of the right hamstring injury he suffered in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

The 31-year-old recovered to feature in all four of Australia's group-stage games, but Cricket Tasmania has confirmed he reaggravated his hamstring during last week's One-Day Cup final in Hobart.

Kishan To Lead SRH

Cummins was captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas Mitchell Starc is with Delhi Capitals, and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings bought Nathan Ellis for IPL 2026.

In place of Cummins, SRH has confirmed that India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will lead the team in IPL 2026.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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