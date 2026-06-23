Why are all-rounders getting injured so often?

IMAGE: All-rounders are more valuable due to multiple skills, says Vijay Shankar. Photograph: Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy/Instagram

Batting-order flexibility has become a key factor in modern white-ball cricket, and former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar believes players who can seamlessly adapt to different roles are increasingly valuable in a format driven by situational demands.

Key Points Vijay Shankar says batting adaptability is crucial in white-ball cricket.

Shankar believes all-rounders cannot blame workload for injuries.

Featured in 2019 World Cup but injury cut his campaign short.

Having batted everywhere from No. 3 to No. 8 for India and in the IPL, Vijay said the game's evolution has enhanced the importance of genuine all-rounders, who can contribute with both bat and ball while adjusting to the team's requirements.

Flexibility Defines Modern All-Rounders

He also stressed that aspiring all-rounders must embrace the demands of the role rather than complain about workload and fitness challenges.

"We as all-rounders can't blame the workload. We became all-rounders after dealing with double workloads from the beginning. So fast-bowling all-rounders can't blame any extra workload for their injuries or lack of fitness,"Â Vijay, who recently retired from Indian domestic cricket, told PTI during an interaction.

For Vijay, all-rounders are genuine game-changers and also ones who are the most flexible in any set up because of their multiple skills.

"The beauty of all-rounder is, you know, you bat anywhere and everywhere. So, the thing I had was that I was batting everywhere. I was batting up the order and at times down the order.

"Whatever the team needs, I was very flexible. That was like plus and minus for me. Because individually, I was not able to score bigger runs since I was floating up and down," Vijay lamented about his brief international career in which he played 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the national team.

No Excuses Over Workload, Says Shankar

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar says batting adaptability is crucial in white-ball cricket. Photograph: Vijay Shankar/Instagram

He recalled his brief stint with national team when he was used by Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli as a floater. In IPL he played 78 games.

"The last time I batted for India in T20Is was actually at No. 3 in New Zealand. I have also batted No.7. I have batted No. 5, 6 everywhere. Even in IPL, I have batted from No.3 to No. 8 everywhere. I realised why I got better or why I ended up playing for the country. Because it was very very flexible to bat anywhere," Vijay cited his attributes as an all-rounder.

He was a controversial selection for the 2019 World Cup but he did play against Pakistan before a toe fracture cut short his only ICC campaign.

Injury and Role Changes Shaped His Career

"My international cricket career suffered because of that toe injury (fracture) sustained during the 2019 World Cup. IÂ had a toe fracture when I last played in the World Cup. So, I couldn't play after that. I was out of cricket for close to a month and a half."

"So, after that, I just played a couple of India A matches and then didn't make a comeback.Â It was actually quite difficult because you need to keep pushing yourself every time that you play.Â Â I just feel all those difficult moments have made me a much stronger person," the batting all-rounder recalled," one could gauge the pain in his voice.

He still remembers like yesterday, getting the wicket of Imam ul Haq off the very first delivery that he bowled in the tournament against arch rivals Pakistan.

"It was always a dream to play the World Cup. ItÂ was always good to had a record like that a first-ball wicket in the World Cup.Â More than that, I felt I was doing pretty well during my time with the Indian team."

He also remembers defending 10 runs against the mighty Australians in the bilateral series prior to the World Cup.

"I remember bowling the last over against Australia and defending 10 runs in the final over to win for India. And then injuries caused me some setbacks.Â I had some injuries which I had to deal with.Â I learnt a lot in that phase. It was a bit difficult. But then, I enjoyed the journey," he remembered.

It was not just his short stint with senior team but also the exposure he got playing for India A on shadow tours across all major cricketing nations under the guidance of Rahul Dravid was an experience that he would cherish forever.

"I remember playing five years for India A. Travelled almost every country to play India A and did well. My cricketing idol was always Rahul Dravid. I was very fortunate to have played with him and played under him. So, I was very, very happy about that," the former Tamil Nadu captain said.

Having already completed his Level 2 certification, coaching is only a natural progression but before that he would like to ply his trade as a freelance player in foreign leagues as he is only 35.

"This game has given me a lot. And I need to definitely give something back to the sport. I have done my Level 2 certification as well in coaching through BCCI. And till the time I am fit, I want to play cricket, like competitive cricket."

"So, that's the reason why I decided to retire from the domestic circuit. But other than that, definitely coaching is something which is in my mind. I would love to get into coaching a few years later and do the best that I can for cricket."

The only regret he harbours is not being able to don the navy blue India Test cap.

"For me, Test cricket is actually everything. Because my dream was actually to get the Test cap, which I missed very very narrowly. Maybe, the only thing that I will regret."