'I've never seen (someone) hitting like Sooryavanshi does'

'The consistency of his hitting and his ability to react to balls coming down and then still hit a six means that he can do it consistently'

IMAGE: Alastair Cook heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Alastair Cook believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the potential to become the world's best batter in all formats, praising his consistent hitting in T20s and IPL.

Cook rates India as the number one all-format cricket playing nation at present due to their talent pool and competitive edge.

He singled out England's Ben Duckett as the best all-format opening batter currently, acknowledging the difficulty of excelling in all formats.

Cook predicted India, England, Australia, and New Zealand as the semifinalists for next year's ODI World Cup.

The former England captain also discussed England's cricket evolution since their 2012 Test series win in India and his ambassadorial role for Queen Elizabeth School.

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes that India's boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the potential to become the world's best batter in the future, not just in T20 Internationals but in all formats.

He also rates India as the number one all-format cricket playing nation at present.

"I've never seen (someone) hitting like Sooryavanshi does. The consistency of his hitting and his ability to react to balls coming down and then still hit a six means that he can do it consistently. He has taken the T20 world by storm. His record in the IPL, and you'd say the biggest franchise tournament in the world, is unbelievable," Cook told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of an education programme launch event at the Queen Elizabeth School in Gurugram on Saturday.

"Every generation needs an inspirational player whom kids look up to. If he (Sooryavanshi) can do that in all forms (formats), that would be a boost to Test cricket. If Sooryavanshi took that by storm as well, I want (him) to do that in red-ball cricket as well as white ball.

"He clearly has talent which I've never seen before. I hope ... he has the challenge in his mind to want to see how good he can be in Test cricket as well. I think Test cricket needs players who are prepared to try, he might not succeed and that's fine. He dominates white-ball cricket, but I hope ... he can (do that in) Test cricket. Cricket needs to be inspired by a player."

Cook On India's All-Format Supremacy

On India's performance in the three formats of the game over the years, Cook said, "Absolutely, you probably have to put India at the top of that table, the fact that they have the ability to compete wherever they play. Their record in Australia is unbelievable, their record actually over a long period of time in some continent has been extraordinary.

"So, with the hotbed of talent that they (India) have and the number of players, the competitive edge that they have in terms of the number (of players), you probably have to put them (India) as number one side.

"The pleasing thing about the world game at the moment is, it's so competitive at the top. There are a lot of good sides, no one side is dominating and that is exciting. South Africa beating Australia at home was just a brilliant Test series and then you're going to see England try and do the same to South Africa. That's what sport needs, to be really competitive and to have games which are fantastic," he added.

Best All-Format Batter And World Cup Predictions

Cook singled out England's Ben Duckett as the best all-format opening batter in the world at present.

"The one guy who plays all formats and does well, you have to say Ben Duckett, because there are not many who open batting in all formats for their country. I look at Conway and Latham as an opening partnership for New Zealand, being absolutely extraordinary. I look at Aiden Markram as a player who, in particular against Australia, has done extraordinarily well," he said.

"But I think what we're seeing at the moment, it's not easy for any player to be an all-format player because the skills that are required in T20 cricket are so far away from the skills required in Test cricket," said the 41-year-old batting great who played 161 Tests for England between 2006 and

His pick for next year's ODI World Cup semifinalists are India, England, Australia and New Zealand.

"Well the ODI semifinals next year, I'm going to go New Zealand, India, England and Australia," he said.

England Cricket Evolution And Ambassadorial Role

Cook recalled his last visit to India as captain when England had won the Test series 2-1 in 2012 and how England cricket has evolved since then.

"I think winning in India is not an easy thing to do. History suggests that, although the last couple of times with South Africa and New Zealand winning over here (in India), it's been a slight change.

"English cricket, like everything, there's always ups and downs, there's always the excitement, and also there's a bit of public pressure of wanting them to be the best side ever. If you're looking at the side right now, they are a very talented side.

"You look at how they're playing in Australia, looking at some of the knocks like those of Harry Brooks, you've got the legend that is Joe Root guiding everyone else through, so the potential is there. They just, certainly on the Test match side, are crying out for a big, iconic win, whether in India or certainly on the English side, we're trying to win the Ashes."

Cook also enumerated the reasons for his visit to India as an ambassador of Queen Elizabeth School.

"I'm at Queen Elizabeth School here for a launch, this is their first year. I'm involved with the educational project in Gedu as well in England, the Queen Elizabeth School in Dubai and I've been asked for some advice. I'm on an ambassadorial role in the sport setup, how can a school create an elite pathway for kids to grow in their sport, cricket, whatever sport they might be.

"I'm on the cricket side and being part of a project like this, you can see how exciting it is and what the future could hold for this school in particular. The one in Dubai is, I would say a year ahead, they're up and running and just when I was there last week, it was just a fantastic place to see kids and that enthusiasm and how lucky they are," he signed off.