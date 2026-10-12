Why Abhishek Sharma Wants Ishan Kishan to Laugh More

Abhishek Sharma's explosive 30-ball 69 was the cornerstone of India's 14-run triumph over the West Indies in the third T20I, securing a vital 2-1 lead in the five-match series and showcasing his strategic approach to batting and partnerships.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma with Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma's rapid 69 runs from 30 balls was instrumental in India's 14-run victory over the West Indies in the third T20I.

The win gives India a crucial 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Sharma highlighted his strong batting partnership with Ishan Kishan, focusing on keeping Kishan relaxed at the crease, especially after an early wicket.

He emphasised the significance of thorough preparation, particularly in utilising the powerplay effectively according to team strategy.

Abhishek Sharma also expressed confidence in Punjab teammate Naman Dhir's potential to perform well for India in future years.

Abhishek Sharma's blistering 30-ball 69 set up India's 14-run win over the West Indies in the third T20I in Indore on Sunday, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Arshdeep Singh then struck three times to keep the visitors at 209 for seven after India were bowled out for 223.

Bonding with Ishan Kishan

Bonding with Ishan Kishan and making the most of the powerplay Abhishek revealed that he tries to keep Kishan relaxed at the crease, especially when he comes in after an early wicket.

"... he doesn't laugh that easily while batting so I have to (first) make him laugh and relax him a little because he likes to be in that zone when he comes to bat," Abhishek said.

"But I feel there is a bonding between the two of us, we have had so many partnerships even in IPL. We understand each other pretty well and whenever Ishan comes in when one wicket is down, (initially) that little (amount of) pressure is there."

"I always want him to be released from that, and (that he) just plays the way he always plays and the way he has been doing for the past year it's just... we don't talk much about the conditions and everything when we are out there, we just enjoy each other's batting and just compliment each other, that's it," Abhishek added.

Importance of Preparation

Abhishek also stressed the importance of preparation, saying his focus was on making the most of the powerplay.

"The preparation is really important. I feel personally, for me, if I want to just continue playing like this and that is the plan for the team," he said.

"If I just utilise the powerplay and if I want to continue (doing) that, the preparation really matters. It always depends on the teams and the bowlers I am going to face. Whenever I have time, it is very specific whichever bowler is going to plan (against me) and how I am going to execute my plan," Abhishek added.

Backing Naman Dhir

Abhishek backs Naman Dhir Abhishek also backed Punjab teammate Naman Dhir, who returned figures of 2/39, to make a mark for India in the coming years.

"I've seen him from Under-14 days so I know how well he can bowl. You have to just tell him the plan; probably a bowler doesn't think too much at that moment when he has got hit for two sixes back-to-back."

"We wanted to delay him a bit and wanted him to just bowl the best ball, that is his off spin. But I think the way he is bowling, he is going to do really well for India in the next few years as well."