Who Will Rule Women's 2026 T20 World Cup? 12 Batters to Watch Out For

Discover the top female batters poised to make a significant impact at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales, showcasing their skills and potential to dominate the tournament.

IMAGE: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will feature 12 teams competing in England and Wales, showcasing top batting talent. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC World Cup/X

Key Points Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa enters the tournament in excellent form, having recently won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award.

Australia's Georgia Voll is a rising star, boasting a high T20I strike rate and a recent century against the West Indies.

Shafali Verma of India, despite her young age, brings significant experience and match-winning ability to the Indian squad.

Hayley Matthews of the West Indies is a key all-rounder with a proven track record in T20 World Cups, making her a player to watch.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 promises a larger stage than ever before, with 12 teams competing for the trophy in England and Wales from June 1 onwards. In a format where games can shift in a matter of overs, batters capable of changing momentum instantly become priceless assets.

Past editions have consistently produced iconic batting performances - whether it was the landmark century by Deandra Dottin in 2010, the first ever in Women's T20Is, or Meg Lanning's masterclass of 126 in the 2014 edition that still stands as the highest individual score in Women's T20 World Cup history.

Here are 12 batters, one from each participating team, who could leave a major mark at the marquee event.

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Laura Wolvaardt arrives at the tournament in sensational form. The Proteas captain recently claimed the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for April, her third such honour in seven months.

During the T20I series against India, Wolvaardt amassed 330 runs in just five innings, registering one century and three fifties at a strike rate of 168.36. She also scored a century and three fifties in the series. Big occasions seem to bring the best out of her too. Last year's Cricket World Cup saw Wolvaardt score centuries in both the Semi-Final and the Final, underlining her reputation as one of the game's premier big-match players.

In 98 matches and 92 innings, she has scored 2,764 runs at an average of 38.92 and a strike rate of 121.97, including three centuries and 16 fifties, with a best score of 115*.

Georgia Voll (Australia)

At just 22, Georgia Voll already looks every bit Australia's next superstar batter. The opener boasts centuries in the white-ball formats and arrives at the tournament fresh off a stunning 101 from 53 balls against the West Indies in March. That knock is the highest score by an Australian woman since the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. In 12 T20Is, she has scored 474 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 156.43, with a century and three fifties.

Voll combines classical technique with modern aggression and currently boasts a T20I strike rate of 156.43, while also sitting atop the women's T20I batting rankings, as per ICC.

Her explosive starts could prove vital in Australia's push for a record seventh title.

Shafali Verma (India)

At only 22 years, Shafali Verma already feels like one of the game's most experienced entertainers. Having debuted internationally at the age of 15, Verma quickly became a permanent fixture in India's setup before enduring a difficult period that saw her dropped from the ODI side. However, her resurgence has been emphatic.

Brought back into India's squad for the knockout stages of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil, Verma delivered on the biggest stage possible. Her blazing 87 in the Final earned her Player of the Match honours and helped India secure their maiden Women's Cricket World Cup title.

When Verma is in rhythm, few players in the world can match her ability to dominate attacks. In 105 T20Is and 104 innings, she had made 2,711 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 135.34, including 16 fifties.

Sobhana Mostary (Bangladesh)

Sobhana Mostary has emerged as the heartbeat of Bangladesh's batting unit in recent years.

At the 2024 T20 World Cup, she finished as Bangladesh's highest run scorer with 134 runs at an average of 33.50. Since then, she has elevated her game further, piling up 413 runs across 15 innings while smashing 15 sixes, eight more than any other Bangladesh batter in that period. Overall, she has 915 runs in 59 matches and innings at an average of 19.06 and a strike rate of 96.72, including a fifty.

Her consistency was rewarded at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier earlier this year, where she was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 262 runs at an average of 52.40.

Heather Knight (England)

The upcoming tournament marks a different phase in the career of Heather Knight.

The 2024 T20 World Cup was her final ICC event as England captain, but the experienced batter remains one of the side's most dependable players. Injuries may have interrupted her momentum over the past year, yet Knight reminded everyone of her class with a century against India during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Now 35, Knight enters the competition as one of only three members of England's squad who were part of the nation's famous 2017 World Cup triumph on home soil.

She also owns one of the most iconic T20 World Cup innings - the unbeaten 108 from 66 balls against Thailand, a knock that made her the first woman to score centuries across all three international formats. She has scored 2,432 runs in 137 matches and 122 innings at an average of 26.72 and a strike rate of 120.45, with a century and eight fifties.

Gaby Lewis (Ireland)

No player arriving at the tournament has scored more T20I runs since the previous edition than Gaby Lewis. Across 21 innings, Ireland's captain has accumulated 800-plus runs at an impressive average of 43.42. Lewis continues to rewrite Irish cricket history, becoming the first woman from her country to cross both 2,000 and 3,000 T20I runs. She was also Ireland's standout performer at the 2026 Qualifier, finishing as the leading run scorer with 276 runs in seven innings, including a top score of 73.

In 114 matches and 112 innings, she has made 3,048 runs at an average of 31.42 and a strike rate of over 117, with two centuries and 18 fifties and a best score of 119.

Sterre Kalis (Netherlands)

Sterre Kalis gets the chance to showcase her talent on the global stage after helping the Netherlands qualify for their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup. Kalis finished as her side's leading scorer during the 2026 Qualifier and already sits atop the Netherlands' all-time T20I run charts with 1,921 runs. Her familiarity with English conditions could prove hugely valuable, having represented county and regional teams in England since 2016.

Currently playing for Yorkshire, Kalis will likely feel at home when the Dutch take on India at Headingley on June 17. In 63 T20Is and innings, she has made 1,921 runs at an average of 36.24 and a strike rate of 104.23, with two centuries and 11 fifties and best score of 126*.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

The cricket world will savour every innings from Suzie Bates during this tournament. The legendary White Ferns batter, alongside longtime teammate Sophie Devine, is set to retire after the 2026 World Cup. Bates leaves behind one of the greatest careers in women's cricket history, currently standing as the leading run scorer in women's T20I cricket with 4,720 runs accumulated across a remarkable 19-year international journey.

Already a World Cup winner in 2024, Bates will hope to script one final memorable chapter in England and Wales.

Ayesha Zafar (Pakistan)

Ayesha Zafar is proving that patience and perseverance can pay off. The 31-year-old made her T20I debut in 2015 before spending three years away from the national side. Since returning in 2024, however, she has transformed into one of Pakistan's most important batters. Last month, Zafar smashed an unbeaten 102 against Zimbabwe, which is the joint-highest individual score by a Pakistan women's cricketer in T20I history. Scoring it off just 47 balls, her innings is also the joint third-fastest in Women's T20I history.

In 34 T20Is and 33 innings, she has scored 480 runs at an average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 100.00, with a century.

Darcey Carter (Scotland)

Darcey Carter continues to emerge as one of Scotland's brightest young stars. Her composed 52 against the USA proved decisive in securing Scotland's qualification for a second consecutive Women's T20 World Cup. With qualification on the line, Carter delivered her best innings of the campaign under immense pressure. Still only 20 years old and within three years of her international debut, Carter already ranks third on Scotland's all-time women's T20I run-scoring list. She has made 869 runs in 40 matches and 39 innings at an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 101.99, with eight fifties and a best score of 76*.

Hasini Perera (Sri Lanka)

Hasini Perera has become an increasingly vital figure in Sri Lanka's batting setup. After featuring only twice at the previous T20 World Cup, Perera's promotion to the top of the order in December last year transformed her role within the side.

She quickly discovered consistency and produced a career-best 65 against India. Her ability to provide stability alongside skipper Chamari Athapaththu has made Sri Lanka's batting lineup significantly stronger heading into the tournament. She has made 1,036 runs in 87 innings, with two half-centuries.

Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

Few cricketers' impact matches quite like Hayley Matthews'. The West Indies captain remains one of the sport's elite all-rounders and already owns a legendary T20 World Cup legacy after starring in the 2016 Final with a match-winning 66 that earned her Player of the Match honours.

Across her T20I career, Matthews has scored 3,237 runs, while continuing to evolve as a batter. Since the last T20 World Cup, she has added a third T20I century to her resume, an unbeaten 100 from 67 balls against England in May 2025. Currently featuring in the tri-series involving Ireland and Pakistan, Matthews once again showcased her quality with a stunning unbeaten 82 from 44 balls to guide the West Indies home in the opening T20I.