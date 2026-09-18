Who Will Replace Ajit Agarkar As Chairman Of Selectors?

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar's contract as chief selector ends on October 4 and he is unlikely to seek an extension. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ajit Agarkar, who has been eligible for a one-year extension, skipped the BCCI review meeting earlier this month.

BCCI's top brass was unhappy about how Agarkar handled the issue of Rohit Sharma's future as India ODI player.

Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha are in the running to take over as chief selector.

The BCCI is set to take up an important matter at its 95th annual general meeting in Mumbai on Friday -- the appointment of a new selector to replace outgoing chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.



Agarkar's contract as chief selector ends on October 4 and he is unlikely to seek an extension.



The BCCI is reportedly considering two candidates for the top job -- former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel and former spinner Pragyan Ojha.



Ojha is a current member of the selection panel, which also includes Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and R P Singh.



Even if Parthiv is appointed as the selector it doesn't guarantee him the chief selector's post. As per the BCCI rules, the senior-most member of the five-member selection committee becomes its chairman.



BCCI's big wigs including President Mithun Manhas, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and Secretary Devajit Saikia will brief the members about Agarkar's decision to not continue as the chief selector.



Once the decision is ratified the BCCI AGM, the Board will invite applications for the post of chief selector.



The candidates who apply for the post of selector will be interviewed by the BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee -- Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, Sulakshana Naik -- who are tasked with appointing the national selectors.



Candidates who apply for the national selector's post must meet the following criteria:

Should have played 7 Test matches OR

30 first-class matches OR

10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches

Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago

Why Agarkar Fell Out With BCCI

Agarkar, who has been eligible for a one-year extension, skipped the BCCI review meeting earlier this month giving rise to speculations about his future.



BCCI's top brass was unhappy about how Agarkar handled the issue of Rohit Sharma's future as India ODI player.



The 39-year-old former India skipper had been told by the selectors during the ODI series in England in July that they want to look beyond him and would like to give Yashasvi Jaiswal a long rope.



However, Rohit silenced all doubts about his place in India's ODI team as he blasted his way to a 84-ball century in the series-deciding third and final One-Day International at Lord's.



Following that hundred, BCCI secretary Saikia also clarified that Rohit will continue to play for India.



Agarkar was also miffed at how the Board interfered in the selection process by backing Rohit publicly instead of leaving the matters to the selectors.

With Agarkar as the chairman of the selection committee, India had reached the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023 while the team won the T20 World Cup two consecutive times in 2024 and 2026.



His tenure has also seen the retirement of former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Tests and T20I formats, along with the retirement of spin great Ravichandran Ashwin.