Who will partner Abhishek if Gill misses SA T20s?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

As selectors are set to announce India's T20 squad for the five-match series against South Africa, vice-captain Shubman Gill's availability is uncertain.

The series begins in Cuttack on December 9 - three days after the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series.

The remaining four matches are scheduled to be held in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17), and Ahmedabad (December 19).

Gill, who suffered a neck injury while batting in the Test series opener against South Africa in Kolkata, missed the second game in Guwahati as well.

With Gill currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, KL Rahul is leading India in the three-match ODI series.

If the 26-year-old does not recover in time, either Sanju Samson or Yashasvi Jaiswal will open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the T20 series.

Sanju, who recently toured Australia with the T20

ESPNcricinfo

.

squad, only featured in two matches and batted once at No. 3. Jaiswal was not part of that squad, but his impressive form makes him a potential option at the top, according to

It is also said that the selectors might include all-rounder Riyan Parag in the 15-member squad. Parag last played for India in a T20I series against Bangladesh in 2024 and is currently leading Assam in the national T20 tournament for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also likely to make a comeback in the T20I series against the Proteas.

After sustaining an injury during the Asia Cup earlier this year, Pandya returned to competitive cricket on Tuesday by blasting an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls to guide Baroda to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Hyderabad.