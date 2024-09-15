News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who saw this coming? England name new ODI leader

Who saw this coming? England name new ODI leader

September 15, 2024 20:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harry Brrok is the new England skipper

IMAGE: Harry Brook will lead the team in the One-day International series against Australia. Photograph:Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

England will be without white-ball captain Jos Buttler for the One-day International series against Australia as he recovers from a calf injury, with batter Harry Brook to lead the squad in his absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Thirty-four-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Buttler also missed the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Australia due to the same injury. That series is tied at 1-1 with the decider to be played later on Sunday.

 

Bowler Josh Hull, 20, is also out of the series with a quad injury. All-rounder Liam Livingstone has been brought into the ODI squad, the ECB added.

The first ODI of the five-match series will take place on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD:

Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley and John Turner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Young guns get first taste of Test preps!
PIX: Young guns get first taste of Test preps!
Big names to be rested for Bangladesh T20Is
Big names to be rested for Bangladesh T20Is
SEE: A Touching Tribute To Shane Warne
SEE: A Touching Tribute To Shane Warne
ACT Hockey Semis: India v Korea - Who Will Prevail?
ACT Hockey Semis: India v Korea - Who Will Prevail?
Piastri's epic win in Baku propels McLaren to top spot
Piastri's epic win in Baku propels McLaren to top spot
EC may not hold early polls in Delhi: Experts
EC may not hold early polls in Delhi: Experts
Duleep Trophy: Bhui's ton in vain as India D collapse
Duleep Trophy: Bhui's ton in vain as India D collapse

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'

'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'

Bangladesh arrive in Chennai for 'challenging series'

Bangladesh arrive in Chennai for 'challenging series'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances