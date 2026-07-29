Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? Former Assam player set to take over as India's fielding coach

Former Assam and Railways cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh is slated to take over as Team India's new fielding coach, marking a significant overhaul in the team's support staff ahead of upcoming international tours.

IMAGE: Subhadeep Ghosh was part of the backroom staff at Kolkata Knight Riders when they won the IPL in 2014, and also served as the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals in the past. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Subhadeep Ghosh, a former Assam and Railways player, is set to become Team India's new fielding coach.

Ghosh has previous experience as fielding coach for Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2014 winners) and Delhi Capitals.

The BCCI did not renew contracts for assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip.

T Dilip's performance was deemed unsatisfactory after India's fielding display in England.

Ghosh, 57, has also served as fielding coach for the India women's team, India Under-19s, and India A team.

Former Assam and Railways player Subhadeep Ghosh is set to take over as Team India's fielding coach in a major overhaul of the team management.

Ghosh was part of the backroom staff at Kolkata Knight Riders when they won the IPL in 2014, and also served as the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals in the past.

Changes in Team Management

Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip ended their tenure with the Indian team after their contracts were not renewed by the BCCI.

Ten Doeschate had intended to leave as when he was brought on board on Gautam Gambhir's insistence, he was promised fielding coach's job but was given no specific role in last two years.

In the case of Dilip, his extension for one year before the 2025 Test series in England was on the insistence of a senior superstar but no one was happy with his performance after India's below-par showing in the field in England, reported PTI.

The BCCI is set to name a new fielding coach ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka next month.

Ghosh's Extensive Coaching Background

Former India women's and A team support staff member Ghosh, 57, is the top favourite to take over as the fielding coach among the few names being discussed.

Ghosh played 17 first class matches for Railways and Assam in which he scored 316 runs with two fifties, while he made 307 runs in 17 List A games.

He played his last domestic match in 2005, the National One-Day Trophy game for Assam against Jharkhand.

He started his coaching career at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the past few years, where he honed his skills under the great Rahul Dravid when he was head of the NCA.

He has served as the fielding coach of the India women's team in the past and also of the India Under-19 team at the 2024 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghosh was part of the team management for the India A team during their recent tour of Sri Lanka.