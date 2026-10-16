Who Is Niki Prasad, India's 20-Year-Old Debutant?

Niki Prasad, a successful junior captain, made her highly anticipated senior India debut in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, marking a significant milestone in her promising cricketing career.

IMAGE: India debutant Niki Prasad. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Niki Prasad, 20, made her senior India debut on Friday in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur.

The Karnataka all-rounder received her maiden India cap from Smriti Mandhana.

Prasad previously captained India to the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title in 2025 and the Women's Under-19 Asia Cup in 2024.

She is considered one of India's promising young talents due to her leadership and performances at the age-group level.

India is expected to test her in the crucial No. 3 batting position during her debut series.

Twenty-year-old Niki Prasad took a big step in her cricketing journey on Friday, making her senior India debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur.

Rising Star's Journey To Senior Team

The Karnataka all-rounder received her maiden India cap from Smriti Mandhana ahead of the match.

Prasad's rise to the senior team has been built on her success as a leader at the junior level.

She captained India to the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title in 2025, having earlier led the team to victory in the inaugural Women's Under-19 Asia Cup in 2024.

Her performances and leadership at the age-group level have made her one of India's promising young talents.

The debut against Zimbabwe gives her an opportunity to make her mark at the highest level, with India expected to test her in the crucial No. 3 batting position.