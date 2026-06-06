Who is Manav Suthar? India's new Test debutant

Rising star Manav Suthar, a talented Rajasthan all-rounder, has officially made his much-anticipated Test debut for India against Afghanistan, marking a significant milestone in his promising cricket career.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar boasts an impressive domestic record, with 129 first-class wickets and 945 runs, including a century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Manav Suthar, a 23-year-old Rajasthan all-rounder, made his Test debut for India against Afghanistan in Mullanpur.

He became the 319th player to represent India in Test cricket, receiving his cap from Kuldeep Yadav.

His all-round capabilities were recently highlighted by a century and seven wickets in a single first-class match.

The left-arm spinner also featured for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, showcasing his white-ball skills.

Manav Suthar's domestic performances earned him a long-awaited opportunity as the Rajasthan all-rounder made his Test debut for India against Afghanistan in Mullanpur.

The 23-year-old earned the nod ahead of Harsh Dubey and became the 319th player to represent India in Test cricket. He received his maiden Test cap from Kuldeep Yadav before stepping onto the field for his first international appearance. India named a strong XI for the one-off Test, with Sai Sudharsan also included at No. 3.

Suthar's Impressive Domestic Cricket Journey

Suthar has built a strong reputation through consistent performances in domestic cricket. Since making his first-class debut for Rajasthan in 2022, the left-arm spinner has taken 129 wickets in just 29 matches at an economy rate of 2.94.

His most recent first-class outing highlighted his all-round value. Against Himachal Pradesh in January, Suthar scored a brilliant 120 and picked up seven wickets in the match. He has also contributed with the bat, scoring 945 first-class runs at an average of 25.54, including one century and six fifties. In white-ball cricket, he has claimed 34 wickets in 25 List A matches and 25 wickets in 28 T20s.

The youngster was also part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the IPL this season, playing four matches and taking two wickets.