Australian cricket celebrates the sensational ODI debut of speedster Mahli Beardman, whose six-wicket haul against England offers a fresh narrative amidst 'Sandpapergate' controversies and hints at a bright future for the team's pace attack.

IMAGE: Australia's Mahli Beardman celebrates after taking six wickets on his ODI debut against England. Photograph: Cricket.au.com/X

Key Points Mahli Beardman made a dream one-day international debut for Australia against England on Friday.

The 21-year-old speedster bagged 6-24 from 7.4 overs, helping Australia bowl England out for 131.

His performance provided a timely distraction from renewed 'Sandpapergate' allegations surrounding Australian cricket.

Beardman, who idolised Dale Steyn and Mitchell Johnson, was significantly influenced and mentored by pace icon Dennis Lillee.

With veteran pacers rested, Beardman's emergence signals a potential rejuvenation for Australia's ageing bowling attack.

A dream one-day international debut against England by speedster Mahli Beardman has come at an opportune time for Australia, who will welcome the distraction from renewed 'Sandpapergate' allegations and eye rejuvenation of an ageing bowling attack.

Usman Khawaja's claims that knowledge of the 2018 ball-tampering incident in Cape Town extended beyond those sanctioned have dominated cricket discussion in Australia, but a six-wicket masterclass by Beardman on Friday has, at least momentarily, shifted focus on-field.

Beardman's Stellar Performance

"Laying in bed last night, that's not what I had planned," the 21-year-old laughed after bagging 6-24 from 7.4 overs in Perth as England were bowled out for 131 in the first one-day international.

Australia reached 132-3 in 23.3 overs to win by seven wickets.

"We had a pretty clear plan as a cartel of what we wanted to execute on this wicket after summing up the conditions," said Beardman.

He first celebrated the prized scalp of Harry Brook for one with a delivery which seamed away and edged to the keeper.

Joe Root and Jordan Cox then fell in identical fashion.

"It was just holding the top of the stumps, and using the occasional bouncer, and trying to keep the wickets in play," Beardman explained.

Sam Curran and Liam Dawson were both caught for zero, as the right-armer claimed Australia's fastest five-wicket haul (4.4 overs) and the fourth-best ODI debut figures.

Lillee's Mentorship and Future Prospects

Beardman idolised Dale Steyn and Mitchell Johnson growing up, but 1970s pace icon Dennis Lillee was most instrumental in his development.

"When I was 14 or 15 ... I was bowling to a bin down the side of a house, and a family friend saw me and thought there was a little bit of airspeed."

"(A friend) got in contact with (Lillee) and said there's this kid that we think has got some decent wheels, and if you'd be willing to work with him, then he'd love to do it."

Lillee initially said no, Beardman says, but persistence paid off and culminated in mentorship by the now 77-year-old.

Australia's Next Generation of Pace

Ahead of a gruelling test schedule, veterans Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were rested against England, opening the door for the next generation of seamers.

Injuries have delayed Beardman's first-class debut, but he would jump at the opportunity if white-ball form prompted Test honours.

"(I'm) just loving that I'm back playing cricket and being able to bowl again, and trying to soak that up and enjoy it as much as possible," he said.