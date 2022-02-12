News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who is 'Baby AB'?

Who is 'Baby AB'?

By Rediff Cricket
February 12, 2022 20:59 IST
Dewald Brevis

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC Media

South Africa U-19 batter Dewald Brevis was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League mega auction on Saturday.

 

The young cricketer is also nicknamed ‘Baby AB de Villiers’.

Initially registered for a base price of Rs 20 Lakh, the right-hand batter led to a high-voltage bidding war between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. But it was Mumbai Indians who snapped away the youngsters for Rs 3 crore.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald had an impressive run in the recently-concluded Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean. The Proteas colts might not have made it to the knockouts but the 18-year-old ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer, amassing 506 runs in six games, including two hundreds and three half-centuries.

He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.

Brevis has many similarities with how AB used to bat. With a wide-legged stance, smooth bat flow and exquisite stroke-play, Brevis has been labelled the next big thing in the cricketing world. However, the 18-year-old says he never intentionally copied ABD.

Rediff Cricket
West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

