Who is Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan's new mystery spinner?

IMAGE: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed’s Test debut was sensational. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed made a stunning Test debut by claiming seven for 114 to bowl out England for 281 on a frenetic opening day of the second test in Multan on Friday.

A bespectacled spinner mowing down the top half of England's explosive batting lineup in the first session of his debut test is hardly what visiting captain Ben Stokes would have expected after he won the toss and elected to bat.

The 24-year-old took the wicket of all the top seven England batters, finishing with figures of 7/114.

IMAGE: Abrar Ahmed celebrates after dismissing Will Jacks. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Abrar honed his cricketing skill in Karachi’s Rashid Latif Cricket Academy. The youngest of the five brothers, Abrar would accompany his brothers to watch them play cricket.

He was outstanding for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy; Pakistan's national first class championship, emerging as the highest wicket-taker with 43 scalps this season.

He is now only the third Pakistan bowler to pick up seven wickets in an innings on his Test debut. The other two were Mohammad Nazir versus New Zealand in 1969 and Mohammad Zahid against New Zealand in 1996.