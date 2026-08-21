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Where's Shreyas Iyer Holidaying?

By REDIFF CRICKET August 21, 2026 13:39 IST 1 Minute Read
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Shreyas Iyer is unwinding in Bali with close friend Aman Khan, sharing glimpses of their relaxing holiday away from the demands of the sport.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer enjoys a holiday in Bali. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Key Points

  • Shreyas Iyer is vacationing in Bali with his friend Aman Khan.
  • The cricketer is enjoying a relaxing break by a beach villa pool.
  • Iyer and Khan share a long-standing friendship from their Mumbai age-group cricket days.
 

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is making the most of his break in Bali.

The India T20I captain recently shared a few candid pictures from his holiday, giving fans a glimpse of his relaxed getaway with a group of close friends, including Aman Khan.

The cricketer can be seen enjoying some downtime by the pool at a beach villa, taking a break from the demands of cricket.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Iyer wrote, 'Years change, the boys don't!'

Iyer has been enjoying some time away from the game with his close circle of friends before returning to his cricketing commitments.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

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