After India failed to bowl out New Zealand in Wellington, Sourav Ganguly called for a specialist spinner in the playing XI and questioned the absence of Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav was not included in the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sourav Ganguly criticised India's decision to omit a specialist spinner in the drawn first Test against New Zealand, despite a strong batting performance.

India declared at 720/9 in their first innings but failed to secure victory, with New Zealand batting out the final day to a draw.

Ganguly highlighted the necessity of a genuine spinner for winning overseas Test matches, especially on pitches that flatten over time.

The former captain specifically questioned the absence of Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar from the playing XI.

India opted for a four-pronged pace attack, leaving out Ravindra Jadeja and other specialist spinners, a decision that drew scrutiny from experts.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday praised India's batting performances on the ongoing tour of New Zealand but stressed the importance of having a specialist spinner in the playing 11 to win Test matches overseas, especially on a "flat" deck, questioning the absence of spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar.

Ganguly's remarks came after India were held to a draw by New Zealand in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, despite posting a massive 720/9 declared in their first innings and putting themselves in a commanding position to push for victory.

India's Struggle to Force a Win

India were unable to force a victory despite reducing the hosts to 119/2 before the start of the final day. New Zealand eventually finished their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs, with captain Shubman Gill shaking hands with the opposition batters with less than an hour remaining in the match.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls as the pair displayed tremendous patience to deny India the remaining five wickets.

Ganguly's Call for a Specialist Spinner

In an X post, Ganguly appreciated India's performances in both the white-ball and red-ball formats during the tour but pointed out that the team needed a genuine spinner, particularly on pitches that become flatter as a Test progresses. 'India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder ..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar?' Ganguly wrote on X.

Ganguly's comments highlighted the importance of having a specialist spinner alongside all-rounder Washington Sundar. India went with a four-pronged pace attack for the Wellington Test, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, while leaving out Ravindra Jadeja, a decision that also drew questions from cricket experts.

Squad Selection and Upcoming Test

Veteran spinner Kuldeep, who was initially part of India's Test squad, was released to participate in domestic cricket, with Gurnoor Brar subsequently added to the squad. Kuldeep had featured in the fourth ODI against New Zealand ahead of the two-match Test series, conceding 73 runs in his eight overs.

Manav Suthar, who made his Test debut against Afghanistan earlier this year and claimed seven wickets in the match, was also not included in the squad. He had earlier played a key role in India's 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, claiming 16 wickets across two matches. India also left out Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar from the playing 11 for the Wellington Test.

India will face New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning November 27.