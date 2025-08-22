HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Where in the world is Yashasvi Jaiswal running?

Where in the world is Yashasvi Jaiswal running?

August 22, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Snubbed, but not stopped: Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps running. Photograph and video: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Running through the mountains, with the backdrop suggesting he is still in Europe, Yashasvi Jaiswal isn’t letting his spot in the Asia Cup reserves hold him back.

To the soundtrack of Coldplay’s Paradise, he turned the snub into motivation — channeling it into relentless training.

 

The southpaw has every reason to stay motivated. In T20Is, he’s already struck 723 runs at a blistering strike rate of 164.32, with an IPL 2025 season that yielded 559 runs at an average of 43. His purple patch included scores of 67, 75, 51 and 74 in quick succession, before rounding off with a half-century spree that made him one of the most dependable top-order batters.

 

Despite that, chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted it was a hard call to leave him out. 'It’s very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal… one of the two was going to miss out with Abhishek (Sharma) also doing well and giving us a bowling option,' Agarkar explained.

For Jaiswal, the mountains mirror his journey — the climb back into the XI has begun.

